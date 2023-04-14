Man busted with 37 shotgun shells convicted

A MAN has been convicted after police discovered 37 shotgun shells at his property.
Johnny Francis Bettles, 29, of Henderson Street, West Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, where he was represented by his solicitor Mr Naveed.
He plead guilty to one charge of possess ammunition without licence/permit/authority.
In police documents before the court, it was alleged police attended Bettles' property at 8.43am on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Bettles consented to having police search his residence and at around 10am that day, police entered the accused's property.
While searching the lounge room, police located 37 shotgun shells in a Woolworths shopping bag.
The shotgun shells consisted of 31 Super X Winchester shotgun shells, three .410 shotgun shells and three imperial 12 gauge shotgun shells.
Police searched a wooden box in the lounge room, near where they found the first haul of ammunition, and found a further four shotgun shells.
The shells consisted of three Super X Winchester shotgun shells and one .410 shotgun shell.
Police cautioned the accused and asked what the ammunition was.
Bettles made admissions to owning the ammunition, stating that it used to belong to a deceased family member.
The matter was dealt with by way of a Section 10A conviction, with no penalty imposed.
All his ammunition was forfeited to the Crown.
