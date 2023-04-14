Western Advocate
Court

Johnny Francis Bettles, 29, convicted for possess ammunition with licence/permit/authority

By Court Reporter
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Man busted with 37 shotgun shells convicted
A MAN has been convicted after police discovered 37 shotgun shells at his property.

