Noonan and Oxley combine for a strong pairs championship game win

Game two, rink four: Paul and Judy Rodenhuis lined up on opposing teams as Leads. Judy played with Bryan Bromfield and Jack Smith while Paul played with Bob Lindsay and Jim Grives. It was close, 6-all after six ends; Bob's team jumped ahead on 15-8 after eleven ends. His team were still leading 19-12 after sixteen ends but Bryan's team had four good ends to catch then pass Bob's team. With the score on 23-19 after twenty ends, Bob's team scored a three to fall one shot short on 23-22. The consensus of the teams was that Judy outplayed Paul and he had to cook dinner.