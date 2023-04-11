Noonan and Oxley combine for a strong pairs championship game win

Only one Club Championship game this week, "A" Pairs in which Ray Noonan and Denis Oxley defeated Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield. A five in the third end gave Shorty and Denis a head start which was never beaten. After leading 17-6 after ten ends, they continued to add to their score: 25-11 after fourteen, then 33-19 after twenty-one.
Social Games
Wednesday 5th April, played on Green #4.
Game one, rink 16: A close game in which Norm Hayes, Nev Townsend and Jack Smith beat Ray Noonan, Joe Young and Bruce Rich by two shots, 19-17. Shorty's crew had a good opening, leading 13-5 after eleven ends. Norm's side got their act together and took the majority of ends thereafter. Leading 15-13 after sixteen ends, the last five ends saw each team win four shots.
Game two, rink 17: Jim Grives, Ian Schofield and Scott Bennett defeated Denis Oxley, Barry McPherson and Kathie Evans 22-18. Kathie is an experienced bowler, coming back from a long break. Scott is a new bowler who Kathie is coaching. Denis' side was first away, but Jim's side caught them up by the tenth end. A six gave them a boost so that by the sixteenth end, they were leading 22-9. Denis and crew came good in the last five ends, scoring nine shots, a deficit of four.
Game three, rink 18: Mick Sewell, Phill Murray and John Martin had a good win over the team of Bob Lindsay, Ken Fulton and Paul Rodenhuis with the final score of 23 - 11. Bob's team was never in the game, while Mick's team won thirteen ends. The gap wasn't too bad after thirteen ends with the score on 12-9 but John, Phill and Mick took all but one of the remaining eight ends.
Game four, rink 19: Peter Drew, Alan Clark and John Archer won a close game against Bobby Bourke, Trevor Kellock and Bob Foster. It was close throughout so at the twentieth end the score was 16-all. A two for Peter's team gave them the win.
Game five, rink 20: Mick Hall and Annette McPherson beat Garry Hotham and Ian Cunningham with the score of 28-22. Mick and Annette started well, having nine shots on the board after three ends. Garry and Ian slowly built up their score so that after eleven ends, the gap was only four shots, 15-11. After the eighteenth end, the gap was down to two with the score on 21-19. A five for Mick and Annette had them finish on top.
Saturday 8th April
We welcomed some new players, the Hughes family.
Game one, rink three: Norm Hayes, G. Hughes and D. Elms beat Ian Shaw, N. Hughes and L. Hughes 27-12. Norm led his team to an early lead, having fourteen shots to one six ends. Ian rallied the troops to win another eight shots, so the score stood at 17-9 after thirteen ends. The final result was a 27-12 win for Norm's team.
Game two, rink four: Paul and Judy Rodenhuis lined up on opposing teams as Leads. Judy played with Bryan Bromfield and Jack Smith while Paul played with Bob Lindsay and Jim Grives. It was close, 6-all after six ends; Bob's team jumped ahead on 15-8 after eleven ends. His team were still leading 19-12 after sixteen ends but Bryan's team had four good ends to catch then pass Bob's team. With the score on 23-19 after twenty ends, Bob's team scored a three to fall one shot short on 23-22. The consensus of the teams was that Judy outplayed Paul and he had to cook dinner.
Game three, rink five: Bobby Bourke, Joe Young and John McDonagh beat Alby Homer, Ken Fulton and Phill Murray with a score of 20-16. This was a close game with Bobby's team generally in front but after sixteen ends, the score was 16-all. Bobby's team cleaned up the last three ends and four shots for victory.
