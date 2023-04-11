Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Noonan and Oxley combine for a strong pairs championship game win

Updated April 12 2023 - 10:44am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Only one Club Championship game this week, "A" Pairs in which Ray Noonan and Denis Oxley defeated Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield. A five in the third end gave Shorty and Denis a head start which was never beaten. After leading 17-6 after ten ends, they continued to add to their score: 25-11 after fourteen, then 33-19 after twenty-one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.