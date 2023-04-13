Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing and the Bathurst RSL combine for this years Soldier's Saddle

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, (standing) Alison Webster, Emily Crichton, Shane Adams, (sitting) Philip Pickford and Fiona Archer. Picture by Alise McIntosh
The team at Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, (standing) Alison Webster, Emily Crichton, Shane Adams, (sitting) Philip Pickford and Fiona Archer. Picture by Alise McIntosh

BATHURST racegoers are chomping at the bit to be a part of this years Soldier's Saddle Race Day, which is held annually on ANZAC Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.