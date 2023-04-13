BATHURST racegoers are chomping at the bit to be a part of this years Soldier's Saddle Race Day, which is held annually on ANZAC Day.
The race day is an institution in Bathurst, with thousands of people flooding through the gates of Tyers Park Racecourse to be a part of the action each year, and the Western Advocate has a double pass to the VIP Marquee at the event, to be given away.
This year, the Soldier's Saddle is set to be a fantastic day of racing, filled with trackside entertainment, live music, and food stalls.
The day is a collaborative effort between Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing and the Bathurst RSL, so as to ensure that the event pays respect to the occasion and incorporates traditional ANZAC ceremonies.
According to Alison Webster, the events and administration manager of Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, the ANZAC Day ceremony is a huge part of the day.
"The Bathurst RSL are our major sponsors, and we hold a ceremony where the Last Post is played and we'll also have the Light Horse Brigade here as well," she said.
"It's wonderful, it's such a big part of ANZAC Day and to have everyone in attendance and to be able to hold the service to remember everything and everybody."
The Bathurst RSL is also running a Two Up competition on the day, which is set to draw in even larger crowd numbers.
Another big event on the day, will be that of the Fashions on the Field, which this year, has a theme derived from the red of poppies: A touch of red.
Local business owner Karla McDiarmid from Macquarie Medi Spa is this years organiser of Fashions on the Field, and has secured a number of sponsorships for the event.
These sponsorships have ensured that the winning prizes for each category will be bigger and better than ever.
"We have major prizes, so over $2000 in cash, a weekend getaway for two and several gift vouchers and flowers," Ms Webster said.
These prizes will be divided between the four categories, including best dressed lady, best dressed man, best millinery and best dressed couple.
And, with such exciting giveaways up for grabs, Ms Webster is expecting the fashion on the day to reach new heights.
"We're expecting to see a lot of wonderful outfits for sure ... with fantastic fascinators and hats and handbags and heels," she said.
In addition to the excitement that the Fashions on the Field will bring to Bathurst's biggest race meet, this year, the VIP marquee is set to be the place to be.
"Our VIP marquee will have premium canapes and grazing boxes, a glass of sparkling on arrival, and we have private bar and en suite facilities with live music, and a styled cocktail setting," Ms Webster said.
"It's for those who want a bit more comfort and style on the day."
Not only has the VIP marquee seen improvements in recent years, Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing has also ensured that they have upped the ante in terms of bar and gate staff, so there are no-longer long waiting times.
This is also the case with toilets, and the club has hired additional porta-loos for the days events.
Events on the day kick off at 11am when the gates open, with the big race taking place at around 4pm.
There will be a courtesy bus running on the day, which will pick up patrons from the Bathurst RSL, and drop them to the Bathurst Court House at the end of the day.
Tickets are available online or at the door, but for those looking to purchase VIP tickets, it is recommended to get in early.
