THE Bathurst economy will again be boosted in coming weeks with the city hosting a number of major events.
With eight big drawcards scheduled to take place in the next six weeks, Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor said the city can expect to see an influx of people who will all be spending money locally, and it comes off the back of an Easter tourism boom.
From accommodation, to pubs and restaurants, and even service stations, Cr Taylor said the economic benefits will be wide-spread.
"We're an events city and this just shows it, we've got all these events coming up and then we go into the Winter Festival." Cr Taylor said.
"The biggest asset we've got is where we're geographically located. We're pretty well the centre of the state in terms of everyone getting here and we're four hours from the most populated area in Australia, which is Newcastle to Wollongong."
Bathurst's booming schedule begins this weekend, April 15 and 16, with the Heritage Trades Trail, followed by a Youth Week Sports Day at Morse Park on Friday, April 21.
The month will end with the Festival of Bells being held on Friday and Saturday, April 28 to 29, as well as the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers NRL match, which will take place on the Saturday night.
Bathurst's association with the Penrith Panthers has proved very successful in the past, and continues to be a highlight in the city's calendar, with tickets to this year's game selling quickly.
The following weekend will see the annual Bathurst Royal Show held at the showground, which always brings large crowds to the region.
The show will run from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, and then the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW State Conference will kick off straight after, on Monday, May 8.
It will be the first time the CWA conference has been held in Bathurst, with the event running for four days and brining people from right across the state to the region.
Another new event for the city will be the Ford GT Club's national rally, which is run from May 18 to 22 and expected to bring hundreds of people to Bathurst, with over 400 cars entered.
Cr Taylor is excited to see Bathurst attracting some new events, as well as retaining annual ones, especially when the events attract large numbers of new people to the city.
He said having Mount Panorama is a huge asset for Bathurst and really helps attract some of these events.
"The GT Club, that's car orientated and that's what Mount Panorama pulls. It's not only for motor racing," Cr Taylor said.
"There's over 400 cars coming and they picked Bathurst because of our association with motor sport.
"We just had the Triumph Club here a few weeks ago, we had the Packard Club last year, we had the bike show a few weeks ago, and they all pick Bathurst because of the motor sport connection."
