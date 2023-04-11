With the grand final only two weeks away seven-time Eglinton competition champion 'Slugger' John Bullock believes the winning side in this year's decider final will come from a side that has the 'fortune favours the brave' attitude.
"When you play in grand finals the players need to lift and up the ante if they are going to take home that coveted cup," he said.
"You can't play safe tennis, you have to go out there and show true grit on the tennis court.
"Bring back some of the old school style of tennis into the game, I guarantee it will win grand final matches."
Club president Kurt Booth agreed with Bullock's comments, believing the side to win will have to raise the bar to a new level, play exceptional tennis, and bring back the old school style of tennis to take the cup.
"Slugger should know, he has won more grand finals than any other player in this competition," he said.
Club committeeman Graham Stapleton has a completely different outlook on how this year's grand final will go.
"It all boils down to how the captains play their cards," he said.
"If the captains lead by example they should be able to steer their respective sides to victory.
"Slugger Bullock lives in the past, he needs to get a grip, and a new one for his worn out racket."
Former club president Brian Dwyer can't believe what all the fuss is about.
"Every grand final of tennis I have played in (not many), and witnessed, has always been full of champagne tennis that has captivated the crowd, and has always been played in the true spirit of the game," he said.
"Not to worry guys, as we all know as former vice-president Helen Dwyer would say, tennis will be the winner on the day."
Well folks, just to conclude on a sad note, it was sad to hear of the passing of Sally Dwyer's father, Max Keech recently.
Sally is our former president Brian Dwyer's wife and a true supporter of our club.
The players send their deepest condolences to Sally, Brian and family.
