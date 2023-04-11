Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | Players must take risks in pursuit of a grand final spot

By John Bullock
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the grand final only two weeks away seven-time Eglinton competition champion 'Slugger' John Bullock believes the winning side in this year's decider final will come from a side that has the 'fortune favours the brave' attitude.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.