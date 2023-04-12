ENVIRONMENTAL group Greening Bathurst has thrown its support behind a proposed pumped hydro development near Yetholme, saying there is an opportunity for the region to be improved by the project.
While acknowledging opposition towards the project among residents near the location, Greening Bathurst chair Ashley Bland says his group has tried to focus on the big picture.
"I think, overall, the benefit of this project outweighs the costs," he said during an interview with 2BS this week.
The view from Greening Bathurst - which describes itself as a volunteer community organisation that has a "passion for supporting and improving Bathurst's environment" - contrasts with the position taken by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network, which announced last year that it opposes the Yetholme project.
The project has also failed to win the endorsement of Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, but did receive a $9.4 million recoverable grant from the NSW Coalition last year while it was still in government.
The pumped hydro project is being proposed by ATCO, a global company based in Canada that has been operating in Australia for about 65 years, and will involve the construction of a reservoir at the top of Mount Tennyson, near Yetholme, and another in a nearby valley.
It would require an initial 3.3 gigalitres from the Fish River and 400 megalitres annually to account for evaporation and seepage.
Speaking on 2BS on Tuesday, Greening Bathurst's Mr Bland said the project, if delivered as described, "stands to be of benefit to the region".
"I tell you what was great - it was sitting down with the proponents [ATCO] and having a conversation and saying what actually are you doing," he said.
"And when we did that we found that they had put an enormous amount of care and concern into thinking about the project and, in many ways, I think the group [Greening Bathurst] thought that it reflected development done well.
"As an example, there's an access road that has beautiful old trees growing on the side of it.
"So, rather than meet the council new standard for roads, which would require them to knock down those trees, they [ATCO] spoke to the landholder and said, well, can we go next door, can we put a road up next to it and not knock those trees down."
In terms of water, which has been one of the most contested aspects of the potential development, Mr Bland pointed to a recent wet period in the Bathurst region.
The initial water needed for the project is a large amount, he said, "but we've just seen an enormous amount go downstream, so arguably there are periods when you can fill a dam like this".
Ongoing water required for the project would come from an existing water market, he said.
In terms of another common criticism of the project, Mr Bland said those who are genuinely concerned about biodiversity loss "should also turn up at a rally to stop any new subdivisions in Bathurst" - mirroring previous debates in Bathurst about opposition to proposed solar farms and the lack of similar opposition to suburban sprawl.
"There's a long list of stupid things humans are doing to ruin the environment," he said.
"Actually, what is really threatening for biodiversity in this catchment is our ongoing poor land management practice and the lack of appropriate funding ... to do the restoration work that needs to be done.
"So, you know, the farmers who are struggling ... to afford to do the fencing and the biodiversity and the soil carbon and all that kind of stuff, they need to be paid to do that.
"Well, that's not going to come from the government any time soon. I don't see councils levying rates to put money into restoration.
"Where are those funds going to come from and who gets to control it? So this is an opportunity for us as a community to get on the front foot and say, yes, we would like millions a year spent on restoration of this catchment.
"The biodiversity argument is one that is lost in Australia unless we radically change the attitude we have towards development and I see this as an opportunity to do that."
Mr Bland said pumped hydro was less damaging and had a smaller environmental footprint than the mining - usually in poorer parts of the world - required to create the large batteries used in energy storage.
"There's nothing that doesn't have an impact and we need to say, well, is the impact here worth it compared to the impact somewhere else where we don't even see or understand what's going on?" he asked.
Mr Bland said he felt for those who live near the site of the proposed project and oppose it, some of whom made their feelings clear at a community meeting held at O'Connell in February.
"Obviously, they're the ones that are going to be impacted and not want it there," he said.
"But actually, if you sort of step back a little bit, I think overall the benefit of this project outweighs the costs."
He said there were some members of Greening Bathurst who were opposed to the Yetholme project and some who were for it, but the group's overall position was that pumped hydro "is a very legitimate long-term storage that the energy market needs".
"So then we say, well, what are the local impacts and we go, yes, there are local impacts - they're modest," he said.
"What are the local benefits?
"Well, already the company is talking about vegetation links and habitat links, so there will be a net hundreds of hectares better protected than it is now and then [there is] an enduring legacy in terms of an income stream that we have the opportunity to influence for the betterment of the catchment, and that's where we said, on balance, I think we would be better off with this as a community than not."
Mr Bland is the managing director of energy strategy and consulting business Constructive Energy, but was talking to 2BS as the chairman of Greening Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.