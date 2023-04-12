Bathurst, take a tip from Chile and calm down when approaching roundabouts

UPON returning from overseas, it is all too apparent motorists in Bathurst do not understand the proper use of roundabouts.
Many approach far too fast expecting 'right of way' which does not exist.
Chile has the appropriate answer. A calming speed hump is located prior to every roundabout, requiring all vehicles (buses and heavy vehicles included) to negotiate the device prior to entering the roundabout.
These devices are also constructed on major roads prior to pedestrian crossings.
Hazard lights are also engaged when stationary at traffic lights.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
