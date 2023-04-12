IMPRESSIVE youth from all over NSW were in Bathurst recently for the state final of a prestigious competition - and it was a young man from the Northern Tablelands who took the title on the night.
The occasion was the state final of the Lions Youth of the Year Quest at Panthers Bathurst and it was hosted by Mount Panorama Lions Club.
"In front of a great gathering, which included Lions from all over the state, friends and family and guests Andrew Gee, MP for Calare, and councillor Ben Fry, deputy mayor of Bathurst Regional Council, the five contestants impressed all with their public speaking and academic achievements, making it very difficult for the five judges to select the winners," Mount Panorama Lions Club publicity officer Jon Maclean said.
Frederick Kearney from the Armidale Dumaresq District was judged to be the overall winner, which means he will compete in the national final which will be held on the Gold Coast next month.
Alexander McGavin (Terrigal Wamberal) won the public speaking award, while Elisabeth Hall (Young), Hugh Brogden (Manly) and Jaslyn Mackenzie (Wollongong) also received participation certificates and state final trophies.
"A small team of workers from the Mount Panorama Lions Club put a great deal of effort into organising and setting up the room for the night's event, ably assisted by the staff of Panthers Bathurst," Mr Maclean said.
"Our Lions Club was honoured to host the event, and extends thanks to all the participants and judges for making this such a great Quest.
"The club also extends its best wishes to Frederick in the upcoming national final."
