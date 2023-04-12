Bathurst juniors have a blast at NSW Mini Trotting Championships

IF you thought that Bathurst's senior harness racing drivers were setting tracks ablaze across the state then the next generation in the gig could be even more spectacular.
The NSW Mini Trotting Championships, held at Tamworth over the Easter weekend, saw the Bathurst squad come away with several training and driving victories - as well as qualification for major events later in the year.
The full Bathurst team consisted of Jett (15), Ella (14), Ava (10) and Lyla (6) Turnbull along with Billy Rue (9), while Lacey Turnbull (12) was there to throw her support behind the team while being unable to drive due to injury.
The highlight for the team was Ava Turnbull's club challenge success on board Lucky Stella.
Jess Turnbull - mother of Ella, Ava and Lyla - said it was a brilliant effort by the entire team across the weekend.
"I think this is the best year that we've ever had as a club," she said.
"We won the club challenge, which is where they nominate one horse from each club to compete against each other. Ava won that on Lucky Stella. That was our biggest feat for the weekend.
"Jett was also second in the retiring driver's race. He's moved on to the big horses now. Billy Rue did really well too. He picked up a few places and got third in the Sunday final.
"Ava trained a winner in the consolation final on Sunday and also got third on one of her other ponies."
Another major achievement for the team was Ella Turnbull's qualification for the Inter Dominion series later in the year.
"Ella was undefeated on the first day and was only just beaten on the second day with her little pony, so she was the second best midget at the championships and will now be able to race at the Inter Dominion at Brisbane in December," she said.
"Her horse also won the consolation final the next day."
It was a great way for Jett Turnbull to end his mini trotting career as he now takes the exciting plunge into senior racing.
Jess Turnbull said it's been exciting to watch everyone hone their skills with each edition of the championships.
"I think the club is just getting better and better each year," she said.
"We had Lyla join us this year and Cruz will join us next year and I believe Billy's little sister Sophie is joining too. We lose Jett but hopefully getting a few more numbers, which is great.
"I said to Jett on the Sunday 'This is your last time racing mini trotters, are you sad?' and he said to me 'I'm driving a free for all at the trials tomorrow, how can I be sad?' so he's very excited.
"I'm so proud of all their efforts because you can really see all the work that they put in with their ponies."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.