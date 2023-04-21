BATHURST'S Braden Storey has been named the Caterpillar Dealer Top Apprentice for 2023, outperforming 11 other apprentices across the globe to claim the title.
It means he is one of the best in the world when it comes to his knowledge and expertise of Cat products.
Winning the program will see him travel to America for two weeks of training and a tour of Cat's facilities.
Mr Storey, who has been undertaking his apprenticeship at WesTrac's recently upgraded state-of-the-art Tomago Institute, said the program was "an incredible experience".
"Seeing all the workstations down there that I'd never seen before, it was a really good opportunity to learn and broaden my range of experience. I couldn't have done it without the support of Josh Huber and all the trainers at The Institute," he said.
With a childhood spent around Cat® machines on his grandfather's farm in Bathurst, Braden recognised his calling to pursue an apprenticeship from as early as six years old.
He said it was an honour to be named top apprentice in such a prestigious program.
WesTrac NSW/ACT chief executive Adrian Howard also expressed his delight and pride for Mr Storey's achievement.
"We are incredibly proud to see Braden's hard work, dedication, and talent recognised in this way," he said.
"Braden is an excellent example of what dedication, commitment and hard work can achieve during an apprenticeship with WesTrac, and we look forward to seeing Braden continue to develop in the coming years."
