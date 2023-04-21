Western Advocate
Good News

Braden Storey is the Caterpillar Dealer Top Apprentice for 2023

Updated April 21 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 10:00am
Braden Storey has been named the top Caterpillar Dealer apprentice for 2023. Picture supplied
BATHURST'S Braden Storey has been named the Caterpillar Dealer Top Apprentice for 2023, outperforming 11 other apprentices across the globe to claim the title.

