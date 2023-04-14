"WE were so impressed by the calibre of young songwriters we met in Bathurst last year that we have decided to return quickly."
That's what Tina Broad says of a music industry mentoring program that will be back in the city soon.
The SongMakers Holiday Sessions are presented by national music organisation APRA AMCOS and are run as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
Free places are being offered to 16 young people, aged 16 to 21, to participate in the program that will be run at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
According to Ms Broad, who is the SongMakers project lead, the 16 participants will spend two days writing and recording songs and learning about music careers "from some of Australia's most exciting creators".
"We were so impressed by the calibre of young songwriters we met in Bathurst last year that we have decided to return quickly to build on the strong foundations established then," Ms Broad said.
"We can't wait to meet our Bathurst collaborators again and hopefully give others the opportunity to participate in this workshop if they missed out last time."
The SongMakers free music mentoring workshop sessions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18 and 19 from 10am to 4pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Those who would like to participate are asked to email tina@songmakers.com.au for details about securing a place.
