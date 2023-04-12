Western Advocate
A look at the Macquarie Raiders ahead of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 13 2023 - 7:00am
It's more than a decade since the Macquarie Raiders' first grade side lifted the premiership, but could 2023 be their year?

