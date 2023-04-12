It's more than a decade since the Macquarie Raiders' first grade side lifted the premiership, but could 2023 be their year?
Alex Ronayne hopes so.
Ronayne will once again captain-coach the Raiders in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, this time joined by the returning Jack Kavanagh in the same role after the latter returned Dubbo after previously playing for the club two years ago.
Several key departures to their halves had left spots wide open and Ronayne has already indicated who will get the first crack in the playmaking roles.
Following Jai Merritt's move to Wellington, his brother Josh heading out west to Nyngan and talented youngster Blake Merritt heading to Sydney, the Raiders found themselves down on playmakers but there was no worry.
Former Wellington Cowboys half Harry Kempston is someone Ronayne has previously indicated would start the season in the number seven jersey.
And he'll play alongside a key figure in the Raiders side who has a new role.
"Filisone (Pauta) will start at six," Ronayne said.
"He's a big boy but has very good ball skills. I've been very impressed by his ability to control the footy, he looks really good there.
"He looks very comfortable."
As for the rest of the spine, Josh Nixon will likely start at fullback after being impressive last season while the return of Richie Peckham from Wellington and the arrival of Billy Gilbert has made a three-way battle with Kane McDermott for the starting hooker spot.
Peckham featured at hooker in the Raider's trial win against Orange Hawks and Ronayne believes he could get the first shot at the position.
"That's probably how we will go for the weekend," he said.
"Billy Gilbert is there, he has come over from Newcastle, I think he will start at lock and make his way into hooker after a while as well.
"We've got Kane McDermott who can come off the bench or start at hooker as well.
"We've got a bit of a headache there but we are just working on getting our team right for round one then take it week by week."
A starting forward pack which will consist of Kavanagh, Ronayne, Gilbert, Colt Ure and Jordan Reynolds is arguably on paper as good as most around the competition, something their co-captain-coach is excited to see.
"We've got that good forward pack there," he said.
"But we've still got a lot to work on to be competitive, we will just take things week by week.
"We want to try and match it with those big boys and do the little things right."
With just one trial match under their belts, the Hawks fixture gave the Raiders coaching staff a chance to look at several young players who will be pushing for a first grade spot in 2023.
It was a pair of outside backs who really impressed Ronayne.
"Pre-season is over and done with but I think young Bailey Ross has been really impressive over the summer," he said.
"He will be there having a bit of a crack this season on the win which will be good.
"Other than that, we've got the same sort of forward pack that we have had over the past couple of years.
"There a few blokes to work around, Clayton Daley has been really strong as well so we are looking forward to it."
Charlie Kempston will likely join his brother in the Raiders' starting side, possibly being in the centres while EJ Fernando found the try line several times during their trial match.
Macquarie will begin their Peter McDonald Premiership season on the road, taking on Orange CYMS at Wade Park.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
