"I DREAM of the day I can step every player."
Bathurst Bulldogs centre Adam Plummer might joke that he doesn't "have much toe" anymore, but when it comes to rugby dreams he is definitely serious about wanting to win the Blowes Cup.
Plummer was the man who helped break Orange Emu hearts on grand final day last year, his 51st minute try a key moment as Bulldogs emerged 15-13 victors.
That try was part of a performance which saw Plummer named best on ground in the grand final. It was an afternoon at Ashwood Park he relished, but he knows that he and his fellow Bulldogs have a new mission now.
The Bulldogs first XV are aiming to make it back-to-back premierships - something that Bathurst hasn't celebrated since the 1997-98 campaigns.
"It's awesome to win grand finals, but last season is done," Plummer said.
"It's good we can get confidence out of that, there's still a lot of players there we know can play good footy, but 2023 is the year we're in and the year we want to win."
Plummer has been part of two premiership triumphs with the Bulldogs. He was there in 2019 when Bulldogs beat Orange Emus 27-24 as well.
But Plummer freely admits the way he plays his rugby now is different to how he did it in the first triumph against Emus.
"In 2019 I think I was 85 kilos whereas now I'm 105 kilos, so that does change the game you're going to play," he said.
"I try to play the game to the strengths I have and the strengths I have is I can carry a ball hard into the line.
"I dream of the day I can step every player and don't get tackled all game, but that's not happening any time soon, I have to play a game that works for me," Plummer added with a laugh.
Taking those hard carries is what Plummer will be looking to do this Saturday when his Bulldogs begin their title defence.
It will be a tough test first up as Bulldogs will be playing Orange Emus at Endeavour Park.
Bulldogs beat Emus twice at Endeavour Oval last year as they won every game they played against their Orange rivals for the first time in 12 seasons.
There's no doubt Emus will be keen to draw first blood in 2023, but Plummer thinks he and his team-mates have prepared well.
"We had a good little hit out against Merewether two weeks ago up there, it was good to spend some time with the boys before the season started," he said.
"We played some good footy actually and we're pretty excited about the footy we are going to play this year. They won their comp last year, so they're a good test of where we are at."
Saturday's Bulldogs side will be slightly different to the one which beat Orange Emus on grand final day last year.
Will Oldham has returned to the club as has winger Isaac Hogan and Sione Naufahua.
When Naufahua last played with Bulldogs he lined up at centre, but he's since transitioned into a flanker and Plummer is eager to see what he can do.
"He played on the wing a couple of years ago for us and played Central West, he was away for a bit in Western Australia and was playing alongside the scrum," Plummer said.
"He's a bit of a meat axe and I'm excited to see him get out there ... he's a scary man to watch actually, he's bulked up a bit."
Peter Fitzsimmons will again lead the way as skipper and while fullback Joe Nash will miss Saturday's season opener against Emus as he recovers from an injury, Plummer thinks he will again be a weapon for Bulldogs.
"Like it's been so handy we have had Fitzy there for years, he's now just a really calm, smart voice heading up that forward pack," Plummer said.
"For the most part the core of the team is very similar to last year. We've got Joe Nash who will be returning from injury a bit later ... he had an athletes hernia he got operated on and he'll be an awesome injection into the side.
"He went to country champs last year and scored four tries or five tries in three games and played like the best football I've ever seen him play in his life.
"He's just got this ability, when everything falls into place he can just turn it on. It will be awesome to have him back later in the year."
Bryce Rue will have the job at fullback - one he filled well at times last season - for the clash with Emus, which will kick off at 3.15pm.
BATHURST BULLDOGS: 1 Joel Harper, 2 Tom Felsch, 3 Lamarn Ma'a, 4 Jason Corliss, 5 Travis Gibson, 6 Sione Naufahua, 7 Jarrod Zuvela, 8 Peter Fitzsimmons, 9 Kurt Weekes, 10 Brad Glasson, 11 Isaac Hogan, 12 Hunter Davis, 13 Adam Plummer, 14 Josh Weekes, 15 Bryce Rue, 16 Abe Dearer, 17 Matt Trapp, 18 Ryan Harper, 19 Sean McLachlan, 20 Sam Canty, 21 Will Oldham, 22 Daniel Woods.
