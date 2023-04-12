What's the collective for a group of Hawks?
A quick punch into a google search tab will reveal the answer to the above is 'a cast'.
If that's the case, then this next group is an all-star cast.
Hawks dominate players 30 to 21 in our Group 10 top 50 countdown ahead of the 2023 season.
Ex-coaches, former hard men and some premiership winners who appeared in blue make the cut.
These are some of the best players to play in Group 10 in the last 25 years:
On his day the most dominant player on any field he stepped on to. Cooper was an imposing figure for CYMS when he linked with the club in 2010.
He jumped across town to Hawks in 2013 and helped form one of the best front row combinations the Group has seen, alongside Arty Shead.
Coached the Bears as well during Blayney's foray back into the Group's first grade competition.
On one occasion during his early days with CYMS, he rocked up to the ground with nothing but his boots in a plastic bag and then ran riot in an incredible 80 minute showing that included three tries. One of the best.
A former member of an emerging NSW Blues squad, Rainbow enjoyed great stints at Cowra and in Blayney.
Hitting his stride around 2017 and 2018, he helped lead the Magpies to the Group 10 minor premiership in the latter season before falling agonisingly short of snapping Cowra's grand final drought in the big one against Panthers.
Shocked Group 10 on the ever of the 2019 season when he was forced into an early retirement due to a heart issue.
A former Group 10 player of the year, Rainbow was a star in the backrow and his versatility saw him play anywhere from five-eighth to fullback in the backline.
Captained Mudgee to that incredible grand final triumph over Panthers in 2000. The Dragons stormed from fifth to clinch the premiership and kick-off a golden era for the club in Group 10.
Lang, a classy lock, was at the forefront of that Dragons era, too. Was a tremendous player for the Mudgee club for a long time.
Arrived in Western Division as an international having played with the Kumuls, and John carried that reputation well throughout a decade carving up opposition through the middle of the field in Group 10.
Having started in Parkes, John shifted to Bathurst St Pat's before a stint in Cowra late in his career too.
Few were as tough as the PNG gun, while that steel was complimented beautifully by some genuine craft around the ruck. An asset for every team he played for.
I'd argue Trent - the brother of NRL cult figure George and classy half-come-world-boxing-promotor Matt - is easily the best of the Rose brothers on a footy field.
Had stints at a number of clubs but it was at Oberon and CYMS we saw his best.
A ball-playing backrower of the highest class, Roses' work down any left-hand edge was sublime. He could kick. He could pass. And he demanded attention, making those around him better players as well.
Won the Dave Scott Medal as part of CYMS' premiership win in 2015 over Lithgow, and helped guide Oberon to a decider in 2017 too.
'Boof' was one of a kind.
A gifted playmaker like we haven't seen in Group 10 before, Lane's famous combination with brother-in-law William 'Bubba' Kennedy led a number of sides to grand final glory over a long period of time.
Titles with Hawks, Panthers and Mudgee, Lane was a real competitor too and never took a backward step.
Was still playing as late as last year, having stepped up to coach Molong in the Woodbridge Cup.
The unluckiest player in Group 10?
Success eluded Barrow, but it wasn't through a lack of trying.
A star with Hawks for a long time, he missed out on a title in blue after falling short against CYMS in that incredible all-Orange derby decider 2013.
After Panthers legend Dave Elvy tried to lure him to the Bathurst club in the 2000s, the men in black eventually landed their man to coach the club in 2015.
He steered the ship at Panthers for three years, guiding the club to finals each time, before Doug Hewitt took over in 2018 and 2019 with the top grade ready to go, winning two premierships.
A great leader, Barrow skippered Group 10 and played for Western Division a number of times.
A Dragons legend who won three titles at the club and proved a mainstay in the red and white outside backs during the club's golden era in the early 2000s.
Would have nearly been the first picked in each of those years. A player everyone loved playing with.
A rare leader in bush footy. One of those players that has the ability to lift a team on his shoulders and guide them home.
He did just that in 1999, taking a gun Hawks side to the grand final and then knocking off a star-studded Blayney in the decider.
Many in Group 10 say that Hawks' 1999 side was the best assembled.
A versatile player who chalked up almost 100 games in the old ARL, Upfield wore the No.6 with Hawks and was immense for the two blues.
His time in Group 10 ended unceremoniously though, sacked by Hawks in the lead-up to the 2000 season.
One of the most impressive one-year cameos in almost 80 years of Group 10 - surely.
Bamford arrived at CYMS ahead of the 2017 season with a reputation as the best prop in Country Rugby League, and he didn't disappoint.
A massive presence on the field, he took a mountain of stopping with the ball and he whacked blokes in defence.
Scored tries for fun too - and that whacky motorbike post-try celebration was always a given.
Led CYMS to the title that season and was a runaway winner of the Group 10 player of the year crown too. A shandy off completing the 'Bam Slam' - premiership, player of the year and man of the match in the grand final in the same year. Tom Satterthwaite's three-try heroics proving too hard for selectors to ignore on grand final day.
