THEY won't be walking 500 miles, but the Bathurst Bushrangers will drive more than 700 miles to Dubbo and back this season to play the Demons in AFL Central West.
While there were no major surprises for the Bushrangers in terms of who they will play in 2023 when the draw dropped last week - Bathurst Giants, Orange Tigers and the Demons joining them in the men's tier one premiership once more - the venues listed did show something different.
It showed the Bushrangers are in for three road trips to Dubbo this season. It's a long haul of some 200 kilometres each way.
Last season when the Bushrangers went undefeated, it was the Demons who got closest to them when they clashed in Dubbo in round nine.
There was less than a kick in it at full-time as the Bushrangers held on to win 77-74.
New Bushrangers player-coach Alex Davey knows making the long haul to the Demons' lair three times will be a challenge.
"We've got three trips to Dubbo, so just travelling as a team and being consistent week-in, week-out will be the biggest thing for us," he said.
"They're always a bit risky Dubbo, you never know what they've got and they're a big town as well and can draw people in from other towns.
"They're always a surprise package, some weeks they'll put it right to you, but they struggle to travel which lets them down a little bit sometimes.
"Last year there were a few games where Dubbo really pushed us and we thought they were the real deal. I think if they can have a consistent team this year they'll be fairly troublesome."
It's Dubbo who the Bushrangers will host at George Park 2 in the season opener on April 29.
Davey is excited to see what the season will bring as the Bushrangers aim to defend their premiership, but in terms of planning he won't be looking too far ahead.
"We'll just look at who we are playing each week and then focus on that team each week," he said.
"With the limited amount of opposition we've got, we just want to focus on one game at time and one win at a time.
"We'll just look to continually improve each week."
Improve is something that Davey expects both the men's tier one side and the tier two team coached by Sam Kennedy and John Noyen will do as the season progresses.
After fielding a pair of reserve grade outfits last season, the Bushrangers have dropped to just one for 2023.
That will mean instead of resources being stretched on some Saturdays, there's now increased competition for spots.
"Last year with three [sides] it definitely tested the depth, this year with two it will help the strength of firsts and reserves because players that want to play in either of those, there's limited spots so you've got to put your hand up and earn that spot," Davey said.
"It means people are going to become better players because if everyone puts their hand up, they'll be putting that effort in at training."
One player that Davey is expecting big things from in tier one is Luke Newman.
While the former St Pat's league player wasn't in the spotlight as much the Bushrangers' leading scorers from last season in Nathan Smith (59 majors), Hugh Templeton (35), Kolby McMahon (24) and Tim Hunter (18), he still played an important role in the attacking 50.
"Luke Newman, he's is from a rugby background but has played three years of senior football now and just his quality as an AFL player is starting to show now," Davey said.
"That rugby background he's got has helped him bring out that tough footy.
"He plays in the forward line, he's that in and under type player. He's also good at those big moments when we need to turn the ball over, he's there and putting on hard hits when we need it."
The Bushrangers will play a trial amongst their senior players this Saturday to get one last look at who will slot in where in 2023.
"We've got a few more things we want to try and see if they work before the start of the season," Davey said.
"It's also a good social event to start things off and get players involved with the club and get people keen."
Opening bounce in Saturday's trial at George Park 2 will commence at 1.15pm.
