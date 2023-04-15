COMMUNITY based broadcasters such as 2MCE often provide a rare opportunity for listeners to hear music not usually available from other broadcasting sectors.
Folk music has been a mainstay of 2MCE's programming since 1976 and we currently offer a number of general folk programs: The Connection (Sundays 7pm), One Of The Folk (Saturdays 12pm) and Come All Ye (Sundays 12pm).
I present Come All Ye for two hours each Sunday afternoon, with a focus mostly on music from Australia, Scotland, Ireland, Western Europe and North America.
The program usually includes several tracks from one featured album, giving an introduction to a new recording artist or to new work from a more familiar artist.
Come All Ye is 2MCE's longest running program, also offering a "listen on demand" option via the links at www.2mce.org.
At the annual Australian National Folk Festival about 25 years ago, I shared an informal conversation with a handful of other radio folk presenters about our experiences producing our programs and how we engaged with our local communities.
We decided to make the gathering a regular event and it is now officially part of the festival's schedule as The Broadcasters' Forum.
The festival attracts a large number of radio presenters, recording artists and radio listeners from right around Australia, so the forum is there for us to talk about the folk music we hear on our community radio stations.
This informal networking has proved valuable for our group to share our stations' good news stories, our innovative ideas and plans for the future, making the programs you hear on stations like 2MCE even better.
