Smooth Buzz never in danger on path to a comfortable win

HE still had a little bit of work left to do when the field rounded for home but when Amanda Turnbull asked Smooth Buzz to start his sprint he never looked like losing.
Smooth Buzz ($1.33 favourite) charged down Marvella ($13, Scott Hewitt) over the last 400m of Wednesday night's Cobbity Equine Pace (1,730 metres) to win for the second time this preparation.
The Steve Turnbull-trained three-year-old was sent out at short odds for the race and the former NSW Breeders Challenge finalist didn't disappoint as he cruised home to a five metre win.
Smooth Buzz had been sent out at similar odds in his previous start but finished third when trying to sprint home from the back of the pack.
This time around Turnbull got the Huntsville gelding into a much more prominent position - trailing leader Marvella throughout the run - and Smooth Buzz had plenty of space to use to peel to the outside and work home.
Marvella appeared to gain a slight break over Smooth Buzz on the turn for home, leaving the favourite as the only realistic challenger.
But when Turnbull asked her runner to go he was able to quickly breach the gap and pull ahead.
"He ended up winning pretty easy. I didn't even pull the plugs on him," she said.
"I'm just trying to teach to race a bit. He sprinted off once I asked him. He did everything that I wanted him to do."
Smooth Buzz was bested by a half neck behind Justa Dragon one race earlier when Turnbull had to peel to the extreme outside of the track to try and launch a big sprint.
Prior to that he'd stormed through the middle of the track to pick up career win number three.
Turnbull said giving Smooth Buzz a leader to try and chase down makes him a more potent sprinter.
"He's a heaps better chaser, I reckon," she said.
"He never used to like the rocks hitting his face much so we had to get him used to that. Now he seems really good with it."
Turnbull ended up winning four of the five races she took part in during Wednesday's meeting.
One of those was a rare dead heat on The Black Fox ($2.15 favourite), sharing the win in the HRNSW Guaranteed 2YO Pace (1,730 metres) alongside Tulhurst Timmy ($9.50, Angela Hurst).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.