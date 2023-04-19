MAMA MIO; how can you resist a new Italian restaurant in Bathurst?
Located in the laneway that leads to the Bathurst Chase Centre, the Mama Mio Café is serving an ample selection of modern Italian cuisine.
The restaurant, which is open from 4pm Tuesday to Sunday, boasts an impressive menu.
Featuring several options of entrees, pizza, pasta, risotto, mains, and desserts, including Italian gelato, the restaurant even provides offerings of gluten free alternatives to Italian classics.
According to part-owner and sous-chef Charlie Tran, the extensive menu is just one way in which he aims to please the people of Bathurst.
"It's quite a lot, and it's hard to do, but this way there is more choice for the locals," he said.
Another way in which Mr Tran is aiming to please, is by welcoming any and all comments or critiques from people who have tried and tested the Italian treats on offer.
"It's really important for me at the moment ... for people to give me honest feedback so then I can improve the food if I need to," he said.
But, with Mr Tran's impressive resume of cooking capabilities, it's no wonder that he has already received an immensely positive response since opening on April 5.
"We've got some good feedback and a lot of people have come back to order again," he said.
Mr Tran has worked as a chef in Vietnam and Italy, and prior to opening the Bathurst restaurant, he spent four years as the head chef in Katoomba's fine dining restaurant, Darley's, which was hatted for many years.
It was during his time working in Katoomba that Mr Tran sparked the idea to open his own restaurant, and found that Bathurst was the perfect place to do just that.
"While I was working there I travelled around to see if there were any opportunities to open my own restaurant," he said.
"I have been travelling around the area for a while, around Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee, and I found that Bathurst has a really good community and it's also quite a big city.
"There's also a lot of events here, like the racing circuit at Mount Panorama and I hear my friends say that the local council really supports small business, and that's why we decided to open here."
Though Mr Tran decided on Bathurst as the location of his first restaurant, he said he has plans to expand to Orange in the near future depending on the success of Mama Mio.
And, with his work ethic, this success should be guaranteed.
Putting his heart and soul into ever dish, Mr Tran believes that what you give is what you receive.
"Everything you do, you work with your heart, you try your best, you bring good quality to the guest and that's why there should be no reason that people don't come back to you," he said.
"Because whenever you try to bring the value to the people, the value will come back to you."
Mama Mio Café is available for dine-in and take-away options, and is also available on Menulog.
