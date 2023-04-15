IF you are old enough, you will probably remember when tobacco advertisements claimed that smoking was good for your health.
Although the companies were aware of the scientific evidence warning of smoking's dangers, they didn't let that stand in the way of their profits!
Similarly, for decades fossil fuel companies ignored the scientific evidence pointing to the risks their activities placed on the climate. They resorted to denial and marketing spin.
And it is not just the fossil fuel companies.
Many of us are trying to do our bit to reduce carbon emissions but unfortunately, we may be inadvertently contributing to climate change through the business decisions of our banks, superannuation funds and insurance companies.
Most coal and gas projects could not proceed without the involvement of these companies.
Our money, put aside for our future, destroying our future climate! But you wouldn't know this if you believed company spin.
These financial companies use "greenwash" to promote themselves as climate champions.
Their annual reports detail efforts like replacing the incandescent lights in their offices with LEDs and their car fleets with EVs.
All very worthwhile, but insignificant compared with the damage caused by their investments in coal expansion, fracking of gas, offshore oil drilling, etc.
No company is perfect, but fortunately some banks, superannuation, insurance and energy companies take sustainability seriously.
One example is the recent decision by Australian Ethical to divest from the Lendlease company because of how Lendlease's proposed housing development in south-west Sydney will potentially impact on koala habitat.
Some of the smaller Australian banks have divested from fossil fuel companies and instead are investing in renewables, energy efficiency and cutting-edge projects like green steel.
It isn't easy to find an accurate comparison of the emissions caused by banks and insurance companies, but a number of non-government organisations like Market Forces provide a lot of recent, accessible information on their website.
We should support companies that invest responsibly by putting our money where our best future lies.
And if we do take the trouble to change banks and superannuation companies, it will help if we contact them and explain why.
And if we aren't able to change our superannuation fund or bank, NGOs like the Australian Conservation Foundation have some other constructive ideas of how to make big business act sustainably.
