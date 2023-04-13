THE opening round of the first ever Western Premiership Reserve Grade season will give Group 10 teams the chance to face Group 11 teams during a regular season but for Bathurst Panthers they know their round one opponents quite well.
Panthers travel to face Dubbo CYMS this Sunday for a high quality opening round contest at Apex Oval that will also be a rematch of last season's Western Premiers Challenge.
The Bathurst side will hope they can repeat what they did at the same venue when they won that match in September, 29-24.
The path towards this game has been a brutal one for Panthers.
They have pieced themselves back together after a bruising battle at Blayney's pre-season reserve grade knockout competition.
The squad were left so depleted through injury that by the end of the knockout they would not have been able to field a full side on the field.
One of those who picked up an injury at the knockout was Panthers co-coach Tyson Chapple but he, like the rest of his side, have recovered for the opener.
"Everyone's come back pretty strong and everyone's happy to play. Everyone seems to have got over all of their niggling injuries," Chapple said.
"There's good positivity around the club at the moment, which is the main thing.
"We club Dubbo CYMS in the challenge last year. This is going to be a tough game but it's going to be a very good game. It'll be good to see how their team is coming along as well.
Chapple's highly rates his new centre pairing and is interested to see what they can deliver.
"We've got Tieryn Toomey-White and Dillion Adrole come in this year," he said.
"It'll be great to see them play. We got them going during the trials and they were looking great. Hopefully our halves, Andrew Bennett and Braydon Wicks, can go alright as well."
Panthers come into the season as the Group 10 champions after a 30-18 win in the 2022 grand final against the Lithgow Workies.
It's a different story for the Saints in round one, as they prepare for an opponent that they've never seen before.
Pat's will welcome the Nyngan Tigers to Jack Arrow Sporting Complex as they look for an improved performance this time around.
The Saints reserve grade side won three of their 12 matches last season.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
