Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The Betts', Whites and Tilburgs are all Panthers in season 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie, Jed and Jake Betts will all line up for the Bathurst Panthers this Sunday, but they won't be the only siblings in action.
Georgie, Jed and Jake Betts will all line up for the Bathurst Panthers this Sunday, but they won't be the only siblings in action.

A FAMILY that plays together wins together - or at least that is what Bathurst Panthers hope will be the case in season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.