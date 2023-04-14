THERE was penny-farthing riding and whip-cracking at the Bathurst Showground on Thursday - and that was just the preview for this weekend's Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
The real thing, on Saturday and Sunday, will feature everything from Aboriginal tool-making to blacksmithing, according to Bathurst tourism and visitor services manager Dan Cove.
And if the early interest is any indication, it's set to be two big days.
"Pre-sales are strong - about the same as last year," he said. "But phone inquiries and web inquiries have been higher than last year, so we're expecting a big crowd."
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail event at the showground - which will also feature Cobb and Co coach rides and conservation demonstrations and advice for those who want to know how to look after a precious item - has also attracted the attention of the celebrated Australian Geographic magazine.
Mr Cove said the magazine is looking to do an extensive spread on the event, including visiting many of the participating artisans.
"It shows the reputation that the event has gained; they [Australian Geographic] sought us out."
Something different this year is that ticket holders for the event at the showground are able to get a discount for entry to a number of museums and historic locations around Bathurst.
"That's brand new," Mr Cove said. "Bathurst Tours is supporting that.
"It will be a hop-on, hop-off service: two buses running all day, both days.
"But you can also self-drive around, present your ticket and it's 50 per cent off [the participating museums and locations]."
One of those who will be at the showground on Saturday and Sunday will be bicycle builder John Kitchen.
"I build penny-farthings, the Singer tricycle, Coventry tricycles and I take them to various fairs and shows all around the Central West," he said.
"We display them and tell people about the history.
"Some of the bikes have actually had automotive history attached to them, so we inform people of that history."
Mr Kitchen, a Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail weekend veteran, says he gets asked all sorts of questions when he displays his bikes.
"People just don't believe some of the tricycles were a real thing because they're so bizarre looking," he said.
"If you see a Coventry racing tricycle, it will blow your mind. And then you show them how the steering works and that just messes with their heads."
He got his first bicycle at age eight and said he'd been "a bike nut" ever since.
And the interest in penny-farthings?
"When I was quite young, I was working in a bicycle shop in Sydney and the two bosses borrowed two penny-farthing bikes to do a demonstration race on a velodrome," Mr Kitchen said.
"I nagged the boss for the next week or two to have a ride on one of them.
"Eventually, the boss said 'all right, this afternoon, take the smaller bike out the back and go for a ride up and down the street and bring it back'.
"About half an hour before I was due to knock off, the owner picked the two bikes up and left with them. I never got my ride.
"Thirty years later, I'm at Sydney Classic Bicycle Show and there were people riding penny-farthings and I said to [Mr Kitchen's wife] Ivy 'god, I'd love to have a penny-farthing'.
"And someone tapped me on the shoulder and said 'go and see that old man over there'. I went and spent a fair bit of time talking to this old gentleman and we went back to his place and I came home with a rim, a backbone, a couple of tyres and a whole stack of photographs and measurements."
Mr Kitchen said he built his first penny-farthing using those materials and measurements.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail will be just one of many major events to be held during a busy period for the city - from the upcoming National Rugby League Penrith Panthers match to the Festival of Bells to a Country Women's Association of NSW State Conference to a Falcon GT Club national rally, which is expected to attract 400 cars.
"There's a good buzz," he said of the mood around Bathurst. "We are an events city.
"It's not one thing, it's a lot of diverse events that we have - from heritage right through to NRL to motorsport."
Mr Cove, meanwhile, also said the mood in terms of the visitor economy was buoyant.
"All through this year, the events program has been extraordinary," he said.
"In February, we had the World Cross Country Championships and a soccer tournament, then the 12 Hour and [now the] 6 Hour.
"It keeps things turning over and turning over.
"Family visitation to Bathurst is very strong at the moment.
"The word back from our operators is that things are good. We're having a good holiday season so far. Certainly numbers to the visitor centre have been very strong these holidays and over the long weekend."
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail will be held from 10am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.
For more information and tickets, go to www.bathurstregion.com.au/
