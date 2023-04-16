A CHARITY which helps at risk young boys through mentoring and other support services needs community support.
Bathurst people will have the chance to support Boys to the Bush, at a gala dinner at Panthers in May.
The dinner will feature inspirational speaker, John Coutis, whose message of success in the face of adversity has resonated with audiences around the world.
Boys to the Bush Bathurst Manager, Kurt Hancock said proceeds from the dinner would support vulnerable boys in the local community.
"Boys to the Bush works with at risk young boys to connect them to the community and support them to become good men," Mr Hancock said.
"Many of the kids we help have had truly harrowing lives. Statistically, they are at risk of unemployment, mental health and violence issues as well as incarceration."
"But the boys we work with are more than statistics. We know with the right support and mentoring they can become caring, responsible and productive husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and employees," he said.
In 18 months. Boys to the Bush has supported 400 boys in the Bathurst region through camps and ongoing mentoring.
The event will give local businesses and community members the chance to learn more about Boys to the Bush and support its life saving work.
The black tie event will include music from local duo, Blonde 182 as well as a charity auction.
The Boys to the Bush Gala will be held at Panthers, 132 Piper St, Bathurst on Saturday, May 13 from 6:30-11:30pm.
Tickets are $185 inclusive of canapes upon arrival, a two-course dinner and beverages. The are available from www.boystothebush.org.au.
