Negotiations are in the works to fill the remaining space at the old Bunnings site development.
With two stores already locked in for the space located within the Orange Homemaker Centre - Baby Bunting and Oz Design - it has now been revealed that a third national retailer could be on the way.
In a statement sent out on Thursday, Sentinel Property Group - owners of the old Bunnings site - confirmed the redevelopment would create "large format retail tenancies with Sentinel currently in negotiation with another national retailer for the remaining space."
It was initially thought that four shops would be created at the site, but due to way the building has been developed, it now appears that it will only be three.
Sentinel leasing executive Tim McDonnell said it was exciting to see Oz Design Furniture and Baby Bunting opening in the centre.
"It's fantastic that these two high profile national retailers have chosen Orange for their first location in the central west, and their respective showrooms should be a major regional drawcard," he said.
While it is not yet known which company Sentinel are in negotiations with, both Baby Bunting and Oz Design operate within other Homemaker Centres throughout the state. This could lead one to believe that the third store may well be one that is already open in a Homemaker Centre elsewhere.
As for the stores already locked in at the site, Oz Design is already operating, with a grand opening planned for the Central West's first Baby Bunting store on Saturday, April 15.
The company's general manager of store operations, Michael Pane said: "There's a lot going on in Orange and we're excited to be able to open the doors of our new Baby Bunting store to better service Orange and surrounding communities.
"Our new store offers access to a wide range of products at great value, and provides an extensive space for all the products a family may need, including access to a parent room to feed, change or weigh your baby."
He added that the move over the mountains meant customers in Orange could now choose to buy online and collect the products from in-store through its click and collect service.
"Education and safety remain key focus areas for Baby Bunting, and the Baby Bunting Orange store also offers a professional car seat installation service," Mr Pane added.
"We're very proud of the great local team that we've established and how excited they are to support new and expectant parents in the Orange area."
Oz Design, which opened on Saturday, April 8, also has a grand opening planned for the coming weekend.
The company's managing director, Michael Petricevic, was delighted the store was finally up and running.
"Oz Design are excited to bring more than 30 collections of dining and living room furniture to the Orange community that are directional in design and boast quality craftmanship," he said.
"The Orange community will no longer need to travel far to purchase Australian made sofas, Australian timber tables and furniture, hand crafted pieces that are sourced across the globe and stylish homewares."
Prior to its opening, the closest Oz Design from the city had been located in Penrith.
"Oz Design are family owned and operated and understand how Australian's like to live in their homes. We create quality furniture and homewares collections to last throughout all of life's moments - big or small," Mr Petricevic added.
"We're family ourselves, so homes are what we do best. We are looking forward to opening the doors to our newest showroom and welcoming the Orange community in and help create beautiful interiors in their homes."
