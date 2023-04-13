Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

More details for Old Bunnings site at Orange Homemaker Centre

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
April 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Negotiations are in the works to fill the remaining space at the old Bunnings site development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.