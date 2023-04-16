FLU season has started early and, with COVID-19 still spreading in the community, people are encouraged to get all their vaccinations up to date.
The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) is expecting thousands of cases of influenza to be reported this flu season, with director of public health, Priscilla Stanley, saying she thinks it will be similar to what was experienced in 2019.
There were 3377 confirmed cases in 2019, with the number dropping to 66 the following year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Confirmed cases again dropped in 2021, with just two officially reported.
"In all my time in public health, I've never seen numbers that low before, but there's a number of reasons why it's probably so low, one would be, possibly, not testing, and two, the COVID measures that were put in place as far as lockdowns, the messaging about hand hygiene, stay at home if you're unwell, all of those messages, they actually really work," Ms Stanley said.
Confirmed case numbers soared to 5151 in 2022, with the significant increase attributed to the new tests introduced that year which also detected RSV and influenza when people presented for COVID testing.
Ms Stanley doesn't think cases will quite reach those heights in 2023, but said it is hard to predict after several COVID-affected years.
"I'm expecting a year very similar to 2019, where we had some pretty high numbers of flu," she said.
"... Looking at year to date, we're tracking about the same as 2019 was. It's hitting us and it's hitting us early-ish again."
She encouraged people to book in for their influenza vaccines as soon as possible to ensure they are protected over the coming months.
Although people can still get the flu after being vaccinated, they are less likely to experience severe symptoms.
"My advice would be, don't delay, go and get you vaccine now," Ms Stanley said.
People who are eligible for a COVID booster should also book in to get this vaccine.
This year, there have been more than 4600 COVID-19 cases reported in the WNSWLHD, and numbers are starting to spike, proving the virus is still circulating in the region.
Anyone who experiences symptoms should get tested to find out if they have COVID, the flu or RSV.
"It is important, especially for some people who are eligible for antivirals. There are antivirals available for both COVID-19 and influenza, so it is important for some groups of individuals who suffer from chronic health conditions to be tested and to identify what it is so they can receive some treatment," Ms Stanley said.
Regardless of what they are diagnosed with, people should stay at home if they feel unwell to avoid spreading it to other people.
"Influenza and COVID-19, as we're well aware, can kill people," Ms Stanley said.
They should also practice good hand hygiene and avoid having large indoor gatherings during the winter months when viruses are more common.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.