'So well received': Glenray employees take the opportunity to train

A TEAM of eager supported employees at Glenray Laundry and Industrial Services have jumped at the opportunity to further train and develop their workplace skills by studying for their Certificate in Process Manufacturing through RTO Access Knowledge.
The course is specifically designed for people living with disability, with the trainer delivering the course in an accessible way, meeting the communication and learning needs of the individual.
The group of 13 supported employees have completed the first stage of their course, gaining a statement of attainment for the four units completed so far, and are keen to continue with the next stage of the course.
"The course has been so well received that we are now starting another group of supported employees on the course and hope to see everyone finish by mid-next year," Glenray supported employee co-ordinator Tracy Williams said.
Glenray general manager Kath Graham said Glenray "is committed to providing people living with disability pathways to learn and grow their skills and achieve their life and work goals".
"Glenray is very proud of the dedication shown by our people and we hope to make training more accessible for people living with disability in our community," she said.
People living with disability have significant challenges in finding and maintaining employment.
Glenray offers employment opportunities in its laundry and industrial services department, where people can gain employment in an inclusive, respectful workplace, are trained and supported to achieve their goals, gain valuable job skills and earn a wage.
For people living with disability, access to education and the level of education attained can affect participation in other key life areas, including employment and ability to achieve economic independence.
People with disability are more likely to leave school at younger ages and to have a lower level of educational attainment (Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing report 2020).
For more information, visit www.glenray.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.