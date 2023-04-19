Western Advocate
'So well received': Glenray employees take the opportunity to train

April 19 2023 - 10:00am
Supported employees with their Statement of Attainment certificates that they recently received: Tracey Long, supported employee co-ordinator Tracy Williams, Kurt Bennett, Murray Rayner, trainer Sharon Strecas, Mia Sommervaille, Ben Delaney, Teresa Sonter and Nick Price.
A TEAM of eager supported employees at Glenray Laundry and Industrial Services have jumped at the opportunity to further train and develop their workplace skills by studying for their Certificate in Process Manufacturing through RTO Access Knowledge.

