TRACEY Denton Seymour has a good reason for bringing a homelessness charity to Bathurst.
"Sadly, people need this sort of assistance, and that's probably not going to change any time soon," she says of the local introduction of the charity.
"An awful lot of people who would have never thought of themselves as being homeless are becoming homeless, and a lot of people are only one pay cheque away.
"I was homeless a long time ago, and I just don't think anybody in this day and age should be homeless."
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated, in 2021, that more than 120,000 people across the country were homeless.
It broke the homelessness statistics down to states and territories and, using the rate of 43 homeless out of every 10,000 residents in NSW, it would equate to roughly 193 Bathurst residents.
And the warnings about the problem have become more pronounced in recent years in Bathurst, including from St Vincent de Paul Society Therese Conference president Marina Gray and Wattle Tree House homeless and housing support manager Kristy Benham.
"There are more and more people experiencing homeless or are on the way to homelessness," Ms Gray told the Advocate earlier this year. "There is great demand on people's incomes, rents and things like that, so it's creeping up."
Ms Benham, meanwhile, told the Advocate in August last year, at an event in Kings Parade held to mark Homelessness Week, that there were 30 or 40 people applying for the same private rentals in Bathurst, while the wait lists for social housing were long.
Ms Denton Seymour has joined forces with StreetHeart - founded by Rick Johnson in Sydney and which has been a registered charity for around four years - to bring it to Bathurst.
After moving from Canberra back to Bathurst 12 months ago, Ms Denton Seymour said she noticed a shift in the demographic of people experiencing homelessness and decided to look into helping them.
However, after being met with a lot of red tape when trying to organise something, Ms Denton Seymour said she had a conversation with Mr Johnson, who was more than happy for her to join his charity.
In December 2022, StreetHeart Bathurst began assisting the homeless and vulnerable members of the community, with the help of local businesses donating to the cause.
"I get some assistance from Food We Do, Donut King, and Harvest [Café & Store] helps out; we're always after food sponsors, especially with this colder weather now," Ms Denton Seymour said.
The organisation operates out of Peace Park on Saturday and Sunday afternoons throughout the year, from 5-7pm during summer and 4-6pm when daylight saving finishes.
However, to spread some holiday joy, StreetHeart Bathurst was operating for the four full days over the Easter long weekend.
In addition to some delicious food, an Easter egg hunt was held and Mr Johnson brought some terrific donations with him from Sydney.
"The Easter weekend for the Easter egg hunt we had a heap of people turn up. It was absolutely phenomenal; it was great to see," Ms Denton Seymour said.
"Rick [Johnson] gets the most amazing donations down in Sydney. He brought up puppy food, cat food, toys for the children, shoes, and we just gave it all away.
"It's really nice to see it go to people who otherwise wouldn't have it. Why should any child miss out?"
Due to limited storage, Ms Denton Seymour said she can't take donations such as furniture and clothing, but said if anyone has a storage unit for rent, she would love to hear from them.
Ms Denton Seymour said people can contact the StreetHeart Facebook page with any questions, and cash donations can be made as well.
"Because we are a registered charity, if anybody wants to make cash donations, we can give them a tax receipt for that. Cash donations, food donations, none of it will go astray at all, it will be very welcomed," she said.
