THE developer behind a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme is hopeful that a $9.44 million grant announced last year will be unaffected by a subsequent change in government in NSW.
ATCO Australia told the Western Advocate that the question of whether there would be any change to the recoverable grant was best directed to the new Labor government, but did point to pre-election comments from the then-opposition about the role to be played by pumped hydro.
Then-NSW Treasurer Matt Kean announced in September last year that the Yetholme proposal was one of five pumped hydro projects that would receive a total of almost $45 million in recoverable grants from the government.
ATCO's managing director of global renewables Karen Nielsen said at the time that the money - which was allocated based on it having to be paid back to the government if the project reached "financial close" - was "a sign of immense confidence in our plans for the next 60 years and beyond".
The NSW Coalition has since lost power, however, and the state has a new treasurer.
Asked about the certainty - or otherwise - of the $9.44m, ATCO Australia's manager of NEM (National Electricity Market) energy policy Ollie Tridgell said, in the first instance, "this question is best addressed to the new government".
But he said ATCO Australia could say that the NSW Pumped Hydro Recoverable Grants program - from which ATCO was awarded the $9.44m - was a thorough process run by EnergyCo where applicants were screened by eligibility and merit criteria, interviews, department due diligence and funding agreement negotiations.
Mr Tridgell said the program "helps project developers with the cost of early stage, detailed feasibility studies" and is designed to "action the Pumped Hydro Roadmap and to ensure NSW has a strong pipeline of pumped hydro projects ready to bid into AEMO [Australian Energy Market Operator] Services' LTESA [Long-Term Energy Service Agreements] tenders established under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act, which enjoys bipartisan support".
He said it was also promising to see the new government "recognise the critical role that pumped hydro can and will play in our energy mix".
Under Chris Minns and Labor's Fresh Start Plan outlined before the election, the party said it would create a NSW Energy Security Corporation - "a state-owned body that will accelerate investment in renewable energy assets that will deliver cleaner and more reliable energy and help keep the lights on".
Labor said the NSW Energy Security Corporation would be seeded with a $1 billion investment from the existing Restart NSW Fund and its role would be to partner with industry on projects that provide affordable, accessible and reliable energy to NSW, including "medium to long duration renewable storage solutions like pumped hydro".
It says water will be pumped to an upper reservoir, stored there and then the water will be released to generate energy at the times of the day it is most needed.
The project has won the support of local environmental group Greening Bathurst, but is opposed by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.