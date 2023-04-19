Western Advocate
Big Childcare has withdrawn funding for Outside of School Hours Care at South Bathurst Public

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
April 20 2023 - 4:30am
Kaitlin Jensen and Peter, Beatrice and Evelyn Grace are just some of those affected by the sudden decision to close the Out of School Hours Care run by Big Childcare at South Bathurst Public. Picture by Alise McIntosh
SEVERAL parents and children from South Bathurst Public School have been left without an option for Outside of School Hours Care (OOSHC) after privately run organisation Big Childcare withdrew its funding from the school.

