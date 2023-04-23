Woman who drove while licence was suspended tells court she's trying to get life back on track

POLICE discovered a woman was driving while her licence was suspended after she was caught speeding, a Bathurst court has heard.
Charlotte Rose Taylor, 30, of Lord Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5 charged with one count of driving a vehicle while her licence was suspended (second offence).
She appeared unrepresented before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who convicted her of the charge.
Police documents before the court said police were conducting patrols at about 5.30pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023 in an easterly direction along the Mid-Western Highway at Robin Hill, which is a signposted 80km/h area.
Around this time, police said they saw a grey Mitsubishi Triton utility driven by Taylor travelling west at a speed above the limit.
Police said their radar displayed a speed of 110km/h, which decreased to 106km/h in the head-up display.
Police said they activated all warning devices, turned after the vehicle and stopped Taylor.
They said they approached the car and Taylor produced a Class C unrestricted driver's licence.
She produced a negative result to a random breath test and police said that, when they returned to their vehicle and conducted further checks on Taylor's licence, they found it was suspended from January 13, 2023 to September 12, 2023.
Taylor was spoken to by police in relation to her suspended licence and, according to the police documents, she said she thought she was on a good behaviour licence.
Taylor told the court that she has been trying to get her life "back on track" and that she wants to take the steps to be more responsible.
She said 2022 hadn't been a good year and admitted to "not being great behind the wheel".
"What I'll do is minimise the pain and bring the suspension down from 12 to six months," Magistrate Ellis said. "Treat your licence with the respect it deserves."
Magistrate Ellis handed Taylor a section 10A, where no penalty was imposed.
She was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for six months from April 5, 2023.
In relation to Taylor's speed, she was issued with a traffic penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit over 20km/h (radar).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.