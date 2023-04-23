Western Advocate
Charlotte Rose Taylor, 30, of Lord Street, Bathurst, convicted of driving a vehicle while her licence was suspended (second offence)

By Court Reporter
Updated April 23 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Woman who drove while licence was suspended tells court she's trying to get life back on track
POLICE discovered a woman was driving while her licence was suspended after she was caught speeding, a Bathurst court has heard.

