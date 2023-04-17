IT's not quite a rainbow, but red and yellow and pink and green, [and orange too] are the colours of all the bright and beautiful begonias that have been on display since February in Machattie Park.
The Begonia House, which was first opened in 1936, displays over 300 begonia plants annually, and includes over 90 different varieties which blossom into beautiful buds.
These buds are tended to by hard-working council staff, including horticulturalist Wayne Eaton.
According to Mr Eaton, the team charged with caring for the plants spend hundreds and hundreds of hours during the peak season to ensure that the display is as visually stunning as possible.
"It's pretty full-on," he said.
"Someone would be in there every day, probably from January through until the end of April ... sometimes there could be two of us in there, all day."
During begonia season, the work of the horticulturalists includes watering, fertilising, pest control, excess bud removal and steaking and supporting the plants.
During the off-season, the begonia house may be closed to the public, but the work for council doesn't stop there.
"At the end of April, start of May, they go into dormancy," Mr Eaton said.
"When we close the Begonia House down, we wait until there's not many flowers, and then we take the flowers off and then the leaves will go a yellowy colour, and they will start to die back into the tuber [an energy storing stem, similar to a potato]."
"Once they die back into the tuber, we take all the tubers out of the pots and then we check them for rot and treat it with sulfur.
"And then we put them in a smaller pot and cover them with soil, and put them in a back shed and leave them there until about October."
Though Me Eaton said that the work required for the Begonia House is quite demanding, he said that it was definitely worth the effort.
"Of course it is," he said.
And, with all of the different varieties on display, he said it was impossible to pick just one favourite.
"How can you pick a favourite?" he said.
Despite having difficulty separating all the beautiful blossoms, he said there was one variety that stood out from the rest, purely because of it's fantastic floral fragrance; Dawn Song.
That particular flower is the only begonia in the green house which radiates a scent, but it's clear that regardless of the fragrance, people will still come from all over to view the flowers.
One of these visitors was Vanessa McDonald, who travelled from Sydney to see the display after being encouraged by her sister.
"I heard about it, and I just wanted to come in and see all the beautiful begonias," she said.
Ms McDonald is also a horticulturalist, and said the quality of the house was unlike any she has seen before.
"It's exceptional," she said.
There were also people checking out the Begonia House from Port Macquarie, Leura, Canberra, and some Bathurst locals.
Though the house is set to close for the off-season in early May, it will be back up and running next February when the flowers begin to bloom.
It is open from 9am to 4pm on weekdays and from 11am to 3pm on weekends and public holidays.
