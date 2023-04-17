Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Bathurst Begonia House in Machattie Park is in full bloom for the next few weeks

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT's not quite a rainbow, but red and yellow and pink and green, [and orange too] are the colours of all the bright and beautiful begonias that have been on display since February in Machattie Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.