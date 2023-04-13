WHO is paying for the asbestos-contaminated dirt removal from the Hereford Street sports precinct car park?
And where is it going?
And why so hush on everything that happens there like the trees?
And the old brick pit in Edgells Lane?
Council needs to be more open and transparent at upper level management to the mayor and councillors and especially the public.
It's our right to know where our money is spent by them.
