SEVEN different starters and a winger moved into the centres - that's how much Bathurst Panthers' line-up has changed from the last game of the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership to Sunday's season opener.
Panthers have undergone more changes in the pre-season than almost any other side in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP), but still managed to assemble a handy squad.
Emerging talents will get their chance, former juniors have returned and there's also consistent performers who are back on deck.
We caught up with Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts to take a look through his squad for the upcoming season, which begins this Sunday on the road against Dubbo CYMS.
JOSH Rivett scored nine tries for Bathurst Panthers last season and saved countless more with his work in defence.
Betts points out that he's a player who probably doesn't get all the plaudits he deserves, but there's no doubting that Rivett is a key part of Panthers' spine.
"He's probably the forgotten man a little bit, last year was probably the best year he's had for us, but even in the years prior to that, you could always count on him," Betts said.
"He's always going to take those hard balls and help get us out of trouble and he just pops up in attack where he needs to as well.
"We definitely love him because he's always on the footy and always pops up whenever you need him, he's very valuable to us."
YOUNG guns who are keen to prove themselves in the PMP - that's who Bathurst Panthers have as options on the wing this season.
Yes Panthers have lost try scoring machine Desi Doolan to Cowra, but Betts has plenty of proven finishers in his place.
Tye Siakisoni has made the switch from St Pat's while Charlie Hutchings, who made his first grade debut for Panthers in 2021, will be hoping for plenty of PMP minutes.
Then there's Callum Limon, who won a reserve grade title last season, and Jesse Limon, who brings back the experience of playing SG Ball with North Sydney.
"There are a few options there which is a bit of a headache, but they're all good options to have," Betts said.
"They've all been working hard at training and pushing each other, which is what we want them to do."
WHEN you take a representative centre like Keelan Bresac out of a team it's undoubtedly a loss, but when you replace him with someone like Mick Latu you've done very well.
A former Panthers junior who at once stage was in the Canberra Raiders' system, Latu has made the switch from CSU.
Malik Blenman was a part of the Group 10 reserve grade premiership winning Panthers side last season, but he's spent plenty of minutes in the top grade as well.
Like Latu, he knows how to find his way over the try line.
"We were a bit upset to lose Keelan, but he had family and work commitments, which is understandable and he made the move over the Lithgow," Betts said.
"But we were really lucky to get Latu back from CSU, he played really well at the knockout and put his best foot forward.
"He's just an aggressive, hard running centre so it's great to have him and Malik as well."
AT one stage there were huge question marks over just who would line up in the halves for Panthers this season, but the Bathurst club has come up with a pretty good answer.
Former premiership winning skipper Doug Hewitt has been lured back as halfback, while another ex-Panther in Nick Tilburg returns to his junior club and brings the experience of playing Jersey Flegg and Ron Massey Cup.
There's back up for that pair too. Joey Bugg is a more than capable option and has previously started in the halves for Panthers, while CSU recruit Andrew Bennett did well when deployed during the pre-season.
"We're pretty lucky in that area, it's well known we lost those two boys [Willie Wright, Noah Griffiths] to Pat's," Betts said.
"We're very lucky having Dougie back, just having him around with those other blokes, whether he's going to be playing all the time or not, is great, his knowledge is second to none.
"Nick Tilburg, he's fitted in like he's been there the whole time.
"We've got Joey, Andrew Bennett, he's strong in the halves and played really well during the pre-season, so there's plenty of options there."
IT'S not the size of the Panther in the fight, but the size of the fight in the Panther.
While there are bigger front rows in the PMP than Bathurst Panthers', props McCoy White, Dave Sellers and Jed Betts don't shirk any contest.
Sellers is a consistently strong performer, White has worked hard on his fitness leading into 2023 and can be expected to see more minutes while Betts, well he's a weapon off the bench.
"We're not the biggest pack, but we're pretty mobile and blokes like Dave, you know what you get with him every week," Jake Betts said.
"You get your 20-25 hit ups and in defence he works his backside off.
"Jed, whether he starts or comes off the bench, he's quick and you don't really know where he's running it, but he throws opposition defence out a bit.
"McCoy, he's really impressed me in the trials. He's probably lost 15 kilos that he needed to lose, but that's a credit to him.
"He's been a real surprise packet, he's worked really hard in the off-season and I think he'll reap the benefits."
A LOT has been said about St Pat's luring Panthers halves across, but when it comes to hookers it's a former Saints duo which will be driving the men in black.
Hudson White made the switch last season and provided Panthers with strength in ruck. He's the man who will start in the number nine.
Then there's Jackson Vallis, who joins Panthers for the first time this season. When he's injected off the bench against tiring opponents, watch for him to pick up easy yards.
"Huddo, he was our saving grace last year when he went to hooker, he's come over and just jumped into a massive leadership role there," Betts said.
"All the boys look to him when we're going forward and in defence he tightens us up a lot.
"Jacko, he's just a Mr Fix It player, we can play him anywhere. We can play him at hooker, but can play him in the front row too, he's great to have."
IT'S a yet another new look combination when it comes to Panthers' second row this season, but it's one that Betts is excited to see in action.
After spending time playing in the Mid West then Woodbridge Cup for CSU and certainly delivering on the 'feed em Mungoe' edict, Zac Hunt returns to his former junior club.
He was amongst Panthers' best during the pre-season and Betts says what he learned playing against bigger bodies while at the Mungoes will serve him well in the PMP.
Jia Siakisoni is one of the club's young guns. He played Western Rams as a junior, will be better for the minutes he got in PMP last year and is a player Betts hopes to become a mainstay.
"Zac was one of those guys that spent time at CSU and it was probably better for their game to go and play in that competition," Betts said.
"Zac really impressed me during the knockout with the outside support he gave to our halves.
"Jia is another young player. We are a young side, but that's what we want to do with this points system moving forwards."
WHEN the club president says he wants you to stay on as captain-coach as long as you're keen for the job - well that just speaks volumes to how important Betts is to Panthers.
Betts is a player who just doesn't stop and he most certainly leads by example.
He's always there to take that tough carry out of his own territory and his tally of post-contact metres is impressive.
In attack he not only knows how to put team-mates into holes, but he runs good lines as well. Last season Betts scored seven tries - that's a pretty good count for someone at lock.
Betts brings the experience of being a Western representative and he's always on the hunt for a one-on-one steal.
He's was voted Panthers best and fairest last season after taking on captaincy for the first time and there's no doubt he'll be one of their finest again.
"I guess coaching did help me as a player, you want to lead from the front, you don't want to be out there bludging," he said.
Bathurst Panthers will face last year's grand finalists Dubbo CYMS on Sunday in Dubbo in the opening round of the 2023 PMP season.
