Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Orange Emus secure signing of former Eastwood and Dubbo Roos player

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 14 2023 - 6:42am, first published April 13 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Bass will line up in an Emus jersey for the 2023 Blowes Clothing Cup season. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Josh Bass will line up in an Emus jersey for the 2023 Blowes Clothing Cup season. Picture by Carla Freedman.

In what may very well be the biggest addition of the Blowes Cup off-season, Emus have secured the signing of a star half-back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.