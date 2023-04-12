In what may very well be the biggest addition of the Blowes Cup off-season, Emus have secured the signing of a star half-back.
Having moved to Dubbo in time for the 2021 season, Josh Bass immediately made his presence felt for the Kangaroos. The number 10 earned Central West honours in no time and the former Eastwood colts player felt right at home out west.
A year later and he found himself living and working in Orange, although he stayed committed to Roos.
"My girlfriend was still living in Dubbo, so I was commuting back there to play," he said.
"I was driving back for training as well. That started off as one day a week and then got to two and I was helping out a little bit with colts."
But the commute between the two cities became too much for Bass, who decided that in 2023, he would make Orange his home on and off the footy field.
With two clubs in town to select from, choosing Emus over Orange City was less about rivalry and more about familiarity.
"Playing at Central West, I got to know a few of the Emus guys and from friends of friends I know some of them. They're friendly guys and I thought I'd like to play with them," Bass said.
"It wasn't much of Emus verses City, it was more about playing with the mates I'd made through footy."
With pre-season done and dusted and the competition now set to start on Saturday, Bass believes the change in scenery has done his game a world of good.
"It's been a good change-up with the coaches," he said.
"With Emus, there's an attacking and defensive coach that specialise in those areas, as opposed to just first grade coaches, second grade coaches and so on with Roos. It's been good to have more attention to detail in those specific areas."
With plenty of talent around him, Bass knows his game will have to be up to scratch if he hopes to help Emus get their hands on the first grade trophy once more.
"They're a very high standard of players and coming up against them last year, we lost two out of three games and they were at the top of the table for a reason and that's why they made the grand final, because of their strong players and depth throughout the club. I'm looking forward to lining up with them this season," he added.
"The number one goal is taking out the Blowes Cup and trying to bring some game management, ball movement and strong defence. That's what I base my game around."
Emus will open their season at Endeavour Oval against the Bathurst Bulldogs in a 2022 grand final rematch.
Bass' first game against his old side will come just one week later, when the Emus travel to Dubbo on April 22.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.