"I keep things pretty close to my chest."
Nyngan captain-coach James Tuitahi gives a laugh as he says that, not wanting to give away too many of his plans heading into the new season.
There's real interest in the Tigers' performances this season following the arrival of former NSW Cup player Tuitahi and a number of other high-profile recruits.
Tuitahi confirmed a number of those signings will fill the key positions this year but who wouldn't go as far as saying who he had chosen for each spot.
How the new captain-coach can fit the likes of attacking talents Josh Merritt, Mason Williams and Jak Jeffery in around the club's batch of exciting juniors will be a test.
Just days out from the new season Tuitahi admitted the fullback position was not yet decided - two players were in the running - but he's feeling settled around the rest of his side.
His own pectoral injury, one which will keep him sidelined for roughly two months, is a blow but there is plenty of experience within the side.
The reliable Jacob Neill returns after playing as captain-coach last season while Sam Simmons, Clinton Edwards, Ash Widders, Hewett Haycock, Cameron Bourke and Jackson Cox are all proven performers in black and gold.
But it's newcomers Merritt, Williams and Corey Cox - premiership winners and representative players - who will provide the kind of leadership and know-how the Tigers crave.
"They bring a whole lot of experience and that's the main thing," Tuitahi said.
"Having them steer the ship and showing the younger guys where to be and what to do. They'll lead by example."
The other positive of having some of the best players in Group 11 in the lineup is it takes pressure of some of the squad's younger players.
Song Knight, Terrance Ryan and Cale Dunn are among the young players who have made first grade spots their own in recent times but due to a lack of depth and star power last season they had to be key players for the club.
Bill Quarmby and Braith Boyd were other youngsters who got a taste of first grade and Tuitahi expects the youngsters to be able to focus on their own games as the big names steer them around.
Knight and Ryan will again feature in the backline alongside the likes of Edwards and Simmons while Merritt and Williams are likely to be the halves.
Quarmby, Boyd and last season's premiership-winning captain Aidan Bermingham are expected to earn more first grade minutes in the forward pack this year and helping those young players reach the next level is also a goal of Tuitahi.
He's pushed them during the pre-season to not only improve their game but also believe they can go on and play at the next level.
"That was my focus at the start," he said of working with the young players.
"There will be some who are wanting to win comp and some wanting to do it for the town and some wanting to go further.
"The main focus is getting these guys to go further."
Setting those goals and getting everyone to be at the highest standard was something Tuitahi enforced quickly after arriving at Nyngan from Manly.
Having everyone all too aware of the required standard also boosts the side as Tuitahi will be able to call-up players or switch positions and have those men know what to do.
"We've set high standards throughout the playing group and everyone is onboard," the captain-coach said.
"Our focus in pre-season was whatever happens, we'll deal with it. That happened with my pec so I had to walk the walk and we've got the boys keen for round one.
"We've got boys we've set high standards for and they can fill-in any position.
"A bit of versatility and we've got a few guys who can slot into different positions and I knew that from the start when I got here.
"It's a bit of a superpower and skill we have, that if anything happens we can call-up someone and they can fill-in and know what the standard is."
Corey Cox is one of the players who has real versatility, having starred in the centres and in the back-row over a number of years in Group 11.
Jeffery, Williams, Bermingham and Ryan are also among the players who can cover multiple positions and could be called on to do so this season.
The other thing which can be expected from Nyngan this season is toughness and passion.
The Tigers have long had some of the best supporters in the bush and making Larkin Oval a fortress this year will be vital for the side's chances of making finals.
As for that physicality, Tuitahi knows harnessing it in the right way will be key after a handful of Tigers spent time at the judiciary last season.
"I'm new to a club but they've got that grit so my job is to direct that energy into the right areas of our game," Tuitahi said.
The Tigers start their season at Bathurst against St Pat's on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.