We're nearing some golden territory now. And there's a common theme. Mudgee and big men.
The top 20 is jammed packed with some of the genuine stars of Group 10 rugby league over the course of the last 25 years.
There's four Dragons among this group of 10 players, all legends of the Mudgee club. While one player had a fleeting season at Jubilee.
Big men make up a lot of this bracket as well, with premiership winning props from Mudgee and Panthers knocking on the door of the top 10.
Check out some of the best players to play in Group 10 over the course of the last 25 years:
A gun Mudgee junior who went on to play in the Toyota Cup and NSW Cup in Sydney. Returned to the Dragons in 2010 and was instrumental in the club's surge to the grand final that year.
A terrific defender, even for a fairly diminutive middle forward - few players hit as hard as Ward did.
Capable of playing out wide as well, Ward provided Mudgee with
Class and steel.
A class above most of the Group 10 premiership in his three seasons at the helm at Orange CYMS.
Signed on to join his junior club ahead of the 2020 season and was more than capable of leading the club to a title - however, COVID-19 interrupted his first two years of footy in Group 10.
Still, Mortimer's class and dogged determination - qualities that enabled him to enjoy a career at the highest level - shone brightly during his time in green and gold.
One of the best halves to play in the region in the last 25 years, no doubt.
Maybe the toughest person to tackle in Group 10 ... ever?
A NRL grand finalist with Manly, Afamasaga arrived at Mudgee in 2013 and it didn't take the competition long to get acquainted with the massive prop forward.
All elbows and knees, the Dragons star was immense for the red and whites over a long period of time and was at the head of the charge for the club's 2016 title run, which, like 2000, came from fifth on the ladder.
A Group 10 and Western Division representative as well.
Longevity launches Robinson up into the top 20 on this list.
Has played over 300 games for the Mudgee Dragons and has filled (probably) every position on the field for the club, and not just as a fill-in either.
After coming through the ranks as a rake, Robinson made the leap to senior footy in the No.1 jumper and was won of the best fullbacks in Group 10 for a long time.
Arguably the most versatile player to play for Mudgee. Who knows where he be named if they picked a best team, but you'd have to have him in there somewhere. Has won multiple premierships with the Dragons too.
An enigmatic footballer who could blow a game wide open in the space of 10 minutes.
Gordon has long been one of the Group's best players across a multiple stints at Panthers and Cowra, and he's played in grand finals with both clubs.
Won a premiership with Panthers in 2007, he's also won a Group 10 player of the year award.
Fast, strong, classy and an in-your-face competitor, Gordon makes any side he's part of considerably better.
An out-and-out winner.
Hewitt was part of a Panthers junior side that won every grand final it played coming through the ranks and then helped Penrith to an under 20s crown in 2013.
Returned home to Bathurst in 2017 before taking on the coaching job in 2018 and 2019, where he helped guide the club to back-to-back titles.
A master with the ball, his kicking is pin-point, passing precise and his running timely, and most of all he knows when to turn to each quality.
After a break, has returned in 2023 and will be a key man for Panthers this PMP season.
One of the best footballers to come out of Lithgow in the last 25 years.
Never a man of many words, Van Veen let his football do the talking. Was arguably the best hole-runner in Group 10 over the last decade and had the sort of hands that saw him play in the six jumper a number of times.
A complete player, Van Veen was at the forefront of Lithgow's thumping 40-point grand final win over CYMS in 2012.
Hemsworth was a mainstay for St Pat's in either the halves or at hooker throughout the 2000s.
Had a brief stint with Mudgee in 2007 after shifting north with work, but soon return to the Bathurst club and produced his best football.
Enjoyed a monumental 2008 season in blue and white. Won Group 10 player of the year and a premiership in the same season.
Few had as much craft around the ruck as Hemsworth on his day. A great leader and a great player for the Saints.
A man mountain that helped Mudgee to premiership glory in the early 2000s.
Wallace was a force to be reckoned with through the middle of the field and was a man in demand in bush footy circuits.
He won Group 10 player of the year award and a title during his two years at Mudgee and will forever be linked to one of the club's golden eras.
The best prop to play in Group 10 over the course of the last seven or eight years.
There's few better sights in league than a Brent Seager bell-ringer - and if you didn't know not to run straight at him, one whack would soon ram it home.
Lots of good footy committee men across the bush know good props win you games and great props can win you premierships.
Seager is a champion prop, and it's easy to see why Seager's rise to the best prop in Group 10 - and probably Western Division at the time - resulted in the club winning consecutive crowns in 18-19.
