Domestic violence offender faces Orange Local Court after punching pregnant partner

Updated April 14 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
The man was already in custody when he appeared in court for sentencing. File picture
The man was already in custody when he appeared in court for sentencing. File picture

A man who punched his pregnant partner three times in the head and threatened to hurt his sister has appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.

