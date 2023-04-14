BATHURST mayor Robert Taylor is still fuming over NSW Labor's decision to redirect $1.1 billion that had been allocated for a tunnel through part of the Blue Mountains, describing it as "just ludicrous".
Chris Minns, as Opposition Leader, announced the decision to redirect the money during a speech in western Sydney in the lead-up to the election and his Labor party went on to win the March 25 poll, though it will govern in minority rather than majority.
Mr Minns said the NSW Coalition had not "properly completed its planning" for the 11-kilometre "unfunded tunnel" from Little Hartley to Blackheath and it might end up costing as much as $8 to $11 billion.
For that reason, he said the $1.1 billion allocated in the budget for the tunnel would be "far better spent on local roads across western Sydney and regional NSW".
Cr Taylor is still disappointed by the decision.
"What my beef is, we have the oldest highway in both NSW and Australia [the Great Western Highway over the Blue Mountains]," he said.
"They've done the Pacific [Highway], they've done the Hume [Highway], it's about time we do the Great Western Highway," he said of duplicating the road.
"It's just ludicrous pulling the funding."
The NSW Coalition announced, in the lead-up to the 2019 state election, that it would duplicate the highway from Lithgow to Katoomba, subsequently breaking the project into sections.
The central section - from Little Hartley to Blackheath - is where the Coalition proposed an 11-kilometre tunnel of two lanes in both directions.
Cr Taylor said a lot of work had already been done on the tunnel proposal, including an environmental impact statement released early this year that detailed tunnelling methods, a tunnel path and a timeline.
Construction was planned to start in 2024 and it was hoped the project would open to traffic by 2030.
While Cr Taylor said he knows the tunnel would only cut out a small section of the Blue Mountains, he said a start had to be made somewhere.
With connectivity between the Central West and Sydney becoming more important as the population of regional NSW grows, he said having efficient roads through the Blue Mountains is vital.
The Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have been closed a number of times in the past couple of years by problems ranging from landslips to car crashes.
As well, traffic at the beginning and end of long weekends regularly clogs up the highway at Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
Cr Taylor said it can take up to six hours to travel between Bathurst and Sydney during peak periods due to traffic congestion in the Blue Mountains.
"There's only 21 nautical miles [39 kilometres] from Little Hartley to Penrith, so if we'd started with the 11-kilometre tunnel, who knows, we could have gone further and eventually we'd have roads straight through to Penrith," he said.
"It would only take people 30 minutes to get to Penrith through tunnels. They do it in Europe, but you've got to start somewhere.
"We desperately needed that tunnel and for the Labor government to pull that funding is very disappointing."
Federal Labor made the decision last year to defer previously committed Commonwealth funding for the eastern and western sections of the Great Western Highway duplication, leading then-Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway to say that, "with the flick of a pen, contracts have been torn up, 3900 jobs have effectively been put on hold and we're none the wiser if Labor ever plan to back us in building this highway".
Cr Taylor said revoking contracts could be extremely costly.
"The previous government had a vision and they'd started that vision and now it's been pulled," he said.
"If they rescind those contracts that are already there, it's going to cost $60 million-plus."
Cr Taylor said the Central West is the food bowl of NSW and upgrades to the Great Western Highway are vital to improve connectivity through the mountains.
"The tunnel was the start of it," he said.
Visiting Bathurst last month in the lead-up to the state election, then-shadow minister for regional roads and transport Jenny Aitchison gave a forceful defence of NSW Labor's position on the tunnel and reminded voters that the Nationals had been talking for years about a better crossing of the Blue Mountains - stretching back to the idea of a Bells Line expressway - but had yet to deliver.
She said NSW Labor wants "to do this [the tunnel] once and we want to do it right and that is why we have asked the community to bear with us; we want to have a pause on this so we can do it properly".
