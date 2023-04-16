Western Advocate
Our History

A wartime wedding, an overflowing cathedral and a cake cut with a sword | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
April 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Bride Alison Ethel McPhillamy was described as one of the fairest society girls in Bathurst.
SATURDAY, January 19, 1918 marked a highly anticipated wedding in Bathurst as the couple were well known to most Bathurstians. Our photo this week shows the bride posing in the garden of her parents' home. Alison Ethel McPhillamy was the youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs John McPhillamy of "Blair Athol" in Bathurst.

The marriage ceremony was performed by the Reverend Stephen O'Breznan Ball, a very old friend of the bride, assisted by the Reverend Canon Wilton, sub-dean of All Saints' Cathedral.

