The marriage ceremony was performed by the Reverend Stephen O'Breznan Ball, a very old friend of the bride, assisted by the Reverend Canon Wilton, sub-dean of All Saints' Cathedral.
The National Advocate described the bride as one of the fairest society girls in Bathurst, and the daughter of one of the oldest and best-known families in the district.
The groom was Captain John C.S. Glossop, C.B., R.N., captain in charge of Garden Island in Sydney, and the fifth son of the late Rev. G.G.P. Glossop and Mrs Glossop, of Campden Hill Court in Kensington in London.
Early in the First World War he had been in command of H.M.A.S. Sydney when the German raider Emden was put out of existence.
Alison was beautifully gowned in Flanders grey georgette embellished with some head embroidery and finished off by a picture hat of black tagel with white osprey.
She carried a bouquet of Malmaison pink carnations.
She was like a fairy princess in her exquisite bridal robe.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
During wartime, military regulations did not permit officers wearing their full uniform, so the bridegroom wore undress naval uniform, and so did his best man, Robin Massey, nephew of Sir T.A. Dibbs.
Their nuptials took place at All Saints' Cathedral in Bathurst.
Long before the appointed hour of 2pm for the ceremony, the Anglican Cathedral was packed almost to the overflowing with a very interested crowd.
It was essentially a wartime wedding.
The tying of this nuptial knot was surrounded by a soft and subdued splendour of its own.
The day was one of brilliant sunshine. The centre aisles were reserved for the special relatives and friends of the bridal couple, a silver cord defining the seats so set apart, and Mr Willman, one of the wardens of the church, acted as usher.
Mrs Brooke Moore and her daughter were responsible for the floral decorations. A very simple and artistic style was adopted, as it made for a charming effect.
The altar had tall brass vases filled with creamy magnolias and fern, while down below on the chancel steps, huge jars of marguerites, interspersed with fern, aspidistra and other pot plants, were gracefully arranged.
Two white satin cushions were placed on the steps as the final note in the decorative scheme.
The glint and gleam of the noon-day sun filled the cathedral with a soft clear light, the beautiful odour from the flowers was like an incense floating around the closely filled seats and the melodious organ tones formed an exquisite setting for the exchange of wedding vows between the happy pair.
The bride was not attended by a maid of honour. Her best girl friend, Miss Queenie Lindsay, performed any little service needed by her.
Mrs McPhillamy, mother of the bride, entered the church just before the bride.
The Lohengrin Bridal March was played as the bride and her father entered the church, where she was joined by the bridegroom.
The service was fully choral throughout and Leicester Johnson, the organist, returned from his holidays especially to preside at the organ.
As the bridal party left the cathedral, the Bridal March was played and the joy bells pealed forth to announce the happy event.
A few very intimate friends were subsequently entertained at the bride's home by her parents, the wedding party, Robin Massey, Captain Dunn, head of naval transport, and Mrs Dunn, and Reverend and Mrs O. Ball.
During the afternoon tea, the bride cut the cake with her husband's sword.
Later, Captain and Mrs Glossop left on their honeymoon, proceeding to Mount Victoria by motor car and on to Tasmania.
The bride's going away frock was a cornflower blue gabardine coat and skirt enhanced with much stitching and hat to match.
