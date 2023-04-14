Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
In Depth

Bathurst master coach Dean Oxley reviews each of the 2023 Blowes Cup outfits

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S the master mentor that guided Bathurst Bulldogs to glory, that helped a Central West Blue Bulls stampede and is about to guide NSW Country, so who better to cast his eye over the 2023 Blowes Cup contenders than Dean Oxley?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.