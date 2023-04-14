BATHURST racegoers are chomping at the bit to be a part of this years Soldier's Saddle Race Day, which is held annually on Anazc Day.
The race day is an institution in Bathurst, with thousands of people flooding through the gates of Tyers Park Racecourse to be a part of the action each year, and the Western Advocate has a double pass to the VIP Marquee at the event, to be given away.
In the lead up to this year's event, the Western Advocate is taking a look back at last year's event, when people from across the Central West frocked up and enjoyed a fun day out the 2022 Tyers Park's Soldier's Saddle meeting.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook captured some on the crowd all dressed up.
