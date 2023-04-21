THE Bathurst community will come together on April 25 to pause, reflect and remember the service of men and women who put their lives on the line in the name of their country.
In recent years, Anzac Day has been a small affair, with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns seeing crowd numbers decline.
However, in 2023, the crowd is expected to return to its full size for the main Anzac Day service at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillion.
Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said, if the crowd returns to its pre-COVID size, it will means thousands of people will show up to honour all those who've served.
"The focus, as usual, is on those Australians who have served the country, not only those in uniforms, but families who have supported veterans and people who were in organisations such as the Land Army, those that have continued to support our servicemen and women who have been deployed, and we also honour those that are continuing to serve in the defence forces," he said.
"We're reminded on a daily basis of these young men and women who are deploying in the service of our country."
This year is also the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and that will be recognised on Anzac Day in Bathurst, a city home to many veterans.
"We will acknowledge that, but we will continue to focus on all campaigns and all service," Mr Mills said.
There are over 240 members in the sub branch itself, but there are more veterans beyond its membership in the district.
The sub branch is aware of just one remaining World War Two veteran living in Bathurst, and there are many more who served in the Vietnam War and other conflicts.
Some of those veterans will join the Anzac Day march in Bathurst, which precedes the service at the Carillon in Kings Parade.
The march will also include school students, veterans' families and support organisations.
Mr Mills said having everyone involved is "a key part" of Anzac Day.
"Anzac Day, sure, is about veterans and servicemen and women remembering their service, but we have to be mindful every serviceman is supported by a family, a loved one," he said.
"It's great to see those families being acknowledged and being able to support them."
The dawn service at the Carillon, held at 4.30am, will include a wreath laying ceremony.
Other Anzac Day services will be held across the Bathurst region. The full list is below:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.