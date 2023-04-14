Flexibility on offer but there's still much to consider first Advertising Feature

Variable home loan rates are determined by the cash rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Picture Shutterstock

After 10 consecutive interest rate rises over the past 12 months, it's enough to make anyone with a mortgage wonder if they should have locked in a fixed rate long ago.



But just like with anything, it's not that black and white.

Unlike a fixed-rate loan, where your lender locks in an interest rate for a set period, a variable interest rate loan is subject to interest rate changes over time.



Your financial institution sets the interest rate based on the official cash rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

While interest rates remained on hold in April, they are at their highest in recent history.



Anyone with a variable interest rate loan has seen big repayment increases over the past year.



But interest rates will always fluctuate, so just as those with a variable rate were subject to the increases, it means they will also benefit quickly when interest rates do drop.

"Most lenders move in lockstep with the RBA, so if rates are falling and you're in a fixed rate loan, you don't get to benefit from those falling rates until the expiry of your fixed rate term," Mark Stevenson, managing director of Bell Partners Finance, said.

While fixed-rate loans offer certainty, Stevenson said variable interest rates offer a high level of flexibility, such as offset accounts, where any cash savings you have can help reduce your interest costs.



Other flexible features can include making additional payments, a redraw facility, and making changes such as refinancing, changing lenders or selling your property at any time without large break fees.

Financial advisor Gianna Thomson from Fitzpatricks Private Wealth said the benefits and flexibility of a variable interest rate could help you pay off your loan faster, but to ensure you always consider the fees and conditions of the loan.

"A variable loan with an offset account isn't the best for everyone because you can pay higher fees for those types of loans compared to a very simple loan. Your mortgage broker should calculate the opportunity cost," she said.

"If you tend to have very low cash savings, then maybe an offset account isn't right for you, because the additional costs you pay for the offset account aren't offset by the savings you'll make."

The other main consideration in choosing a variable interest rate loan is looking at what you could afford should rates increase.

"Look at your financial situation and ability to absorb interest rate increases and variability. If you've got a decent kitty of cash savings or you haven't borrowed to the maximum, and you've got a bit of fat in your budget week to week, you can absorb a bit of an interest rate rise. We generally discuss with our clients a buffer of about 2 per cent. If you haven't got that ability, maybe you need to look at a fixed-rate loan," Stevenson said.