the construction of a four-storey, 51-room hotel building with a maximum height of 13.5 metres fronting Keppel Street also containing retail uses on the ground floor



the construction of a four-storey, 52-room hotel building with a maximum height of 15 metres fronting Havannah Street



the construction of 12 terrace houses to a maximum of three storeys fronting Manilla Street



the construction of four mews dwellings to a maximum of three storeys within the site



the construction of a commercial building to support the hotel uses on the site with a maximum height of 15 metres



adaptive re-use of the existing concrete silos to contain a 10-room hotel

