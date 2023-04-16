THE multi-million vision to transform the Tremain's Mill precinct into a hospitality and accommodation hub will be given the first consideration by Bathurst Regional Council at its next meeting.
A concept development application was lodged with council in December, 2022 to outline an extensive masterplan to redevelop the historic precinct.
The future plans for Tremain's Mill include hotel accommodation, residential accommodation, commercial and retail uses.
Since its lodgement, the concept DA has been placed on public exhibition, attracting 46 submissions that raised issues in relation to heritage impacts, building height, streetscape, traffic impacts and car parking, impacts on adjoining development, and construction impacts.
A submission hearing was then held on March 8, 2023 between councillors, those who made submissions and the developers.
Amended plans were later submitted by the developer to address issues that had been raised.
Now, council will consider the DA at its April 19 meeting, with planning staff recommending concept consent be given to the plans.
If that recommendation is adopted by councillors, it would not give development consent for any of the works planned for the site.
This is explained in detail in the report prepared by director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn.
"The concept seeks the in-principle approval for demolition of certain buildings within the precinct and the establishment of maximum building envelopes for future buildings," he said.
"The development application does not seek consent for any architectural design, nor any construction work.
"... All future development will be subject to development applications that will deal with the detailed design requirements."
The conditions of consent proposed by council's planning staff reiterate that message.
What councillors will be asked to do at the upcoming meeting is to consider the likely impact of the concept proposals and any first stage of development included in the application.
They do not need need to consider the likely impact of the carrying out of the development that may be the subject of subsequent development applications.
The DA seeks concept consent for the following:
The redevelopment of the site would be carried out in stages.
In his report, Mr Southorn said, following assessment of the relevant planning controls and issues raised in the submissions, it is considered that the application can be supported.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.