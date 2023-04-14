Western Advocate

Cold comfort as the visitors flock to town

April 14 2023 - 5:17pm
Cold clouds captured over the west of the city.
A COUPLE of 13-degree days in the past week will have provided confirmation, if any was needed, that the weather has turned in Bathurst and our long season of hibernation and heating bill shock has begun.

