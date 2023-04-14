Cold comfort as the visitors flock to town

A COUPLE of 13-degree days in the past week will have provided confirmation, if any was needed, that the weather has turned in Bathurst and our long season of hibernation and heating bill shock has begun.
The no-nonsense inhabitants of the far north of the Australian continent break their existence down to just the two major seasons - the wet and the dry - and perhaps Bathurst's year is able to be similarly simplified.
For about four months or so, we can put the jumper away, turn off the electric blanket and go for a swim without risking hypothermia.
For the rest of the year, we can't. And the frosts that are now threatening and the temperatures that are staying stubbornly in the mid-teens show that we've begun that period.
It will be a source of misery to some and relief to others. But for our local hospitality and accommodation businesses, April and early May may well be a cause for celebration.
Consider this: in the next few weeks, Bathurst will host the Heritage Trades Trail weekend at the Bathurst Showground, the Panthers' annual National Rugby League match at Carrington Park and the Festival of Bells in the centre of the city.
In early May will come the Royal Bathurst Show, when thousands (it was just over 20,000 last year and that was down on the 2021 result) descend on the showground for three days of entertainment, activities and agricultural competitions.
Bathurst has so much cold weather for so much of the year that it would never be feasible for the city to simply shut up shop and assume it won't attract visitors for months and months on end.
What has been revolutionary in recent years, however - and the Bathurst Winter Festival is exhibit A in this regard - is for the city to use its climate as a selling point rather than thinking of it as something to be apologised for or ignored.
In a country as hot and dry as Australia, the Central Tablelands has a genuine point of difference: midday fogs, icicle-laden leaves and days in the middle of the year that struggle to limp into double figures.
If nothing else, the football fans that gather at Carrington Park at the end of this month and the music fans that take in the sound of the Carillon at the Festival of the Bells will remember the weather during their visit to our fair city.
And if they don't dress appropriately the first time around, here's a guarantee: they will dress appropriately the second time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.