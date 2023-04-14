UPCOMING asphalting as part of the Great Western Highway widening at Raglan will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions, according to Transport for NSW.
It says "essential upgrade works" will begin this Sunday, April 16 and are expected to take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says the work will include asphalting at several locations between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and just east of the Big Gold Panner as part of the upgrade of the highway from Kelso to Raglan.
The upgrade - which will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue - is due to be completed by the end of this year.
The project reached a landmark late last year when traffic was moved onto the first section of newly constructed road between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Napoleon Street.
Transport for NSW says the work hours for the essential upgrade works that start this Sunday will be between 6pm and 6am from Sunday to Friday.
It says night work will not take place over the Anzac Day public holiday.
Transport for NSW says traffic control, intermittent stopping and a 40 kilometres an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times, and motorists are asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during the work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.