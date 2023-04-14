Western Advocate
Weeks of asphalting coming up as part of upgrade to Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan

Updated April 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:58pm
Work on the highway at Raglan earlier this year. Picture by Chris Seabrook.
UPCOMING asphalting as part of the Great Western Highway widening at Raglan will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions, according to Transport for NSW.

