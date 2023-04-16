Labor says it's still committed to the Great Western Highway upgrade despite the project being put on hold.
The party had previously expressed doubt over the the upgrade, which includes an 11km tunnel between Little Hartley and Blackheath, pledging to defer the upgrade for two years if re-elected.
Newly sworn-in minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison was in Orange on April 13 to unveil the next stage of the Southern Feeder Road.
In a lengthy exchange with attending media over the new government's regional roads strategy, Ms Aitchison accused the now opposition for trying to proceed with highway works in the face of feasibility concerns.
"We will be looking at a sensible way to proceed," Ms Aitchison said.
"This is a project that, and we have to be very clear on this, that Infrastructure NSW and Infrastructure Australia identified there were concerns in deliverability.
"The Federal Government when it came into government made the very sensible decision to pause it and just look at the business case.
"What we saw under the previous government was a lack of clarity and transparency in a lot of these projects.
"Where there have been concerns raised by a third party it would be irresponsible to just press ahead without actually interrogating them and that's what we intend to do."
Ms Aitchison reiterated Premier Chris Minns' claim that the cost of the upgrade could blow out to $11 billion, substantially more than the $4.5 billion figure currently listed on the NSW Government website.
Federal infrastructure minister Catherine King had previously said that there was no federal funds available for the project.
"For us to sign up to an $11 billion project sight unseen would be irresponsible," she said.
"We will be getting briefings next week. I want to have an open and honest conversation with communities west of the great divide."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
