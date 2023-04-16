Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Labor commits to looking at Great Western Highway upgrade but won't proceed with former government's plan

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 16 2023 - 11:48am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor says it's still committed to the Great Western Highway upgrade despite the project being put on hold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.