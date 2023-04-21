WHAT do you get when you cross miniature trains with the school holidays?
A fantastic family day out.
Hundreds of people lined up at the Bathurst Miniature Railway on Sunday, April 16 to have their chance to take a trip on a tiny train, around the tiny tracks.
Attendees also had the opportunity to get their faces painted by Happy Faces Galore, who was present on the day, painting everything from butterflies to tigers, and anything in between.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The Miniature Railway has been operating in Bathurst for more than 40 years, and runs on the third Sunday of each month, unless it's too hot, too cold, or too wet.
More information regarding the Bathurst Miniature Railway can be found on their Facebook page.
