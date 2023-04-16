IT'S one of the sweetest wins you can get as a Panorama footballer and on Sunday afternoon, the club's Bathurst District Football men's premier league side achieved it.
Played at Proctor Park 1, Nathan Davis bagged a hat-trick as the Goats crushed their bitter rivals Lithgow Workmen's 5-0.
Corey Adair and Tanel Vanaveski both got on the scoresheet as well, as the Goats bounced back from an opening round loss to Abercrombie FC a fortnight ago.
Panorama manager Brock Collins said his side was clinical.
"That's some of the best football we've seen in local first grade in a long time," he said.
"The boys knocked it around well, kept their defensive shape really well.
"Going forward, Nath linked up well with Beau [Yates] and got a hat-trick which is awesome for him.
"Nothing against Lithgow, I just think our guys really showed up today."
Davis scored the first of his three in the 18th minute, when a corner from Yates wasn't dealt with, allowing Davis to tap home.
The score was doubled in the 34th minute when Corey Adair scored and the Goats took that 2-0 lead into the half-time break.
Workies worked hard in the early stages of the second half, looking to find a break through goal, but to no avail.
Davis would ultimately score his second goal in the 70th, before Tanel Vanaveski made it 4-0 in the 76th minute.
With just two minutes remaining before the end of time, Davis scored his third and sealed his hat-trick.
Collins said it was a great way for the team to bounce back from an opening round loss to Abercrombie.
"The boys have been training really well. Obviously first round they had a loss to Abercrombie, so positive things moving forward," he said.
"We haven't had much training of late, which has been a bit of a struggle."
Collins said it's great to have ex-WPL defender Brent Osborne coaching the squad this year.
"I think he's someone we sort of lacked, in terms of leadership and football knowledge, in first grade for some while," he said.
"It's awesome to have him."
Collins believes the first grade boys won't get too carried away after the win, but is hopeful they will continue to build through the season.
"We'll take it one game at a time," he said.
"It's a bit of a cliché, but every team is looking good.
"I honestly think any team can't beat anyone on their day."
In the only other match of the day, Mudgee Wolves defeated Abercrombie FC 2-1 at Glen Willow
Josh Hurt scored within 12 minutes for the hosts, but last season's top goal scorer Mitchell Curran equalised seven minutes later.
Three minutes later Nathan Salomoni put Mudgee ahead, but that was the end of the scoring and the Wolves held on for the 2-1 win.
The CSU-Eglinton match, which would have been a grand final rematch, has been postponed due to the CSU holidays.
