When attention to detail matters most

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: 4 Elliot Close, Windradyne:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 4 Elliot Close, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
This four bedroom family home will appease even the most discerning of buyers. Set on a generous 846 square metre block, and in a convenient and quiet location with no drive through traffic, this home is situated among other well maintained homes in an established and friendly estate.
Listing agent, George Doueihi said that the home was ready for buyers to move straight in. "The main bedroom is light-filled and generous in size with a large built-in robe, while the second bedroom offers direct access through glass sliding doors onto a private patio nestled in stunning manicured gardens," he said. "The remaining bedrooms are of good size with the fourth bedroom having the option to be a media room."
The modern gourmet kitchen has recently been updated with a gas cooktop, extensive cupboard space, and a fantastic relocatable island bench. It also features an under sink hot water system and new filtered water system.
Other improvements in the home include durable 14mm genuine spotted gum timber flooring to the kitchen and dining room, along with "as new" wool berber carpet in the living areas and throughout the bedrooms.
The home provides a functional three-way bathroom which offers a built-in linen cupboard, shower, bath, and toilet. Owners will enjoy year round comfort throughout the home thanks to the oversized Daikin centrally ducted and zoned heating and cooling system.
Outside the home, George said you can sit back and admire the private and tranquil rear garden which includes a rockery waterfall and water feature, along with varieties of Japanese maple, hellebores, a weeping cherry tree, sculptured crab apple trees, and an assortment of other fruit trees.
"There is an architecturally designed extensive covered rear patio designed to allow winter sunlight through the living areas, yet protect from the summer sun with retractable blinds on the northern and western side of the rear patio," he said. "There is also front and rear irrigation for the lawns and gardens, and a very efficient, yet out of sight, 12 panel 3.5kw solar panel system."
The specifically designed gable carport provides extra width and height, perfect for caravan or motorhome, while the single lockup garage connects to the laundry with a second toilet and enclosed side carport.
